Malcolm Lee. Photo courtesy of UBC Athletics

The Canadian Center for Ethics in Sport has confirmed that Malcom Lee, a former American athlete at the University of British Columbia, has received a four-year sentence for violating anti-doping regulations.

The athlete’s urine sample, taken on March 22, 2019 during an out-of-competition doping control, showed the presence of SARM LGD-4033, a banned anabolic agent.

On April 26, 2019, prior to the Canadian Football League draft, CCES announced an alleged anti-doping rule violation against Mr. Lee that is permitted under Article 14.3.1 of the Canadian Anti-Doping Program.

In response to the CCES notice of the negative analysis result, Mr. Lee admitted the violation in good time (according to CADP rule 10.11.2). Following a procedural plan agreed between the CCES and the athlete, a hearing to determine the duration of the sanction was held on October 22 and December 16, 2019.

The referee Simon Margolis confirmed the violation and, on March 21, 2023, imposed a four-year ban on the sport. During the suspension, the athlete residing in Surrey, BC is not authorized to attend a CADP event with a sports signer, including training with teammates. The complete decision can be found at www.crdsc-sdrcc.ca.

The CCES is an independent, national, non-profit organization responsible for the administration of the CADP. According to the CADP rules, the CCES publicly reports any violation of anti-doping rules.

The Calgary Stampeders chose Lee in the fifth round of the 2019 CFL draft knowing that after his positive test, he would have to serve a one-year ban. He played for the San Diego Strike Force of the Indoor Football League during his year outside of USports and the Three-Down Pro League. Lee would be eligible to sign a CFL contract on March 22nd.