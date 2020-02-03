CC performs ‘The Yellow Wallpaper’

Thanks to Casper College

Called “Immersive Experience” by director Aaron M. Wood, “The Yellow Wallpaper” is a dance adaptation of a short story by Charlotte Perkins Gilman. “The Yellow Wallpaper” will run February 20-23 and 27-29 at the Thomas H. Empey Studio Theater.

The story, adapted and choreographed by Wood, “… is an emotionally charged and darkly humorous investigation into the reality of an isolated woman,” Wood said.

Gilman’s semi-autobiographical short story, published in 1892, describes the experience of a young woman with the then popular method of treating women suffering from postpartum depression and nervousness, called a ‘rest cure’.

Article continues below …

“The rest remedy is often considered worse than the actual diagnosis itself,” Wood commented.

According to Wood, “The Yellow Wallpaper” will be brought on stage by a continuous movement and the interwovenness of dance, theater and multimedia elements.

The production is recommended for children 10 years and older and starts every evening at 7.30 p.m. with two matinees, 23 and 29 February at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $ 12 for adults and $ 10 for students aged 5-18 and are available online at caspercollegearts.cc, at the box office between 10 AM and 3 PM. Monday through Friday, by phone at 307-268-2500, or one hour before each performance, only for that performance.

The Thomas H. Empey Studio Theater is located in the Gertrude Krampert Theater building on the campus of Casper College.

“The Yellow Wallpaper” is part of the 35th annual Casper College Humanities Festival and Demorest Lecture, 18-22 February. The festival will hold a ‘Book Club Discussion’ on Tuesday 18 February at 5 p.m. about Gilman’s original work. in the Empey theater.

Moderated by Georgia Wheatley, program director gender studies at Casper College, the discussion will also include cast members from the production and Wood. The event is free and open to the public and books are available at the reception on the second floor of the Natrona County Library based on who comes first, first served.