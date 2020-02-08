CBS will broadcast special Victor Newman episodes to honor the actor

The Young and the Restless will honor Eric Braeden’s four decades on the February show. Credit: CBS

Today Eric Braeden celebrates its 40th anniversary with The Young and the Restless. CBS has announced that it will broadcast three episodes with memories of Eric as the ruthless Victor Newman.

On February 8, 1980, Victor appeared in Genoa City as a guest character who was supposed to be part of the CBS daily drama for only 12 weeks. Thanks to Eric’s exceptional talent, the character not only became a contract role, but Victor is a staple on the show. The actor is considered one of the best-known main actors of the day.

Eric’s three-day Y&R tribute

The CBS soap opera celebrates Eric’s 40th anniversary with three episode days in which Victor has been the focus over the years. Fans are pampered with flashback clips that honor the actor and character that go back to his first appearance at Y&R.

Starting Tuesday, February 18, viewers will watch Genoa gather to celebrate 50 years of Newman Enterprises. Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) holds a glamorous gala in honor of her husband and the company he founded. People from Victor’s past and present will celebrate with the family the business mogul that is about family.

The final episode of Eric’s four decades of daily drama will air on Thursday, February 20. Victor’s grandson Noah (Robert Adamson), his first wife Julia (Meg Bennett) and his brother Matt (Robert Parucha) will all return for the gala.

Eric reveals the most memorable scenes

The talented actor spoke to TV Insider to think about his time as Victor. Eric shared the scenes he remembered most over the years.

“My absolute favorite scenes were those that I had with the late Dorothy McGuire that my mother (Cora) was playing. Also the one I had with George Kennedy, who played my father Albert. You were so emotionally rich. I also had unforgettable scenes with Melody, who plays Victor’s long-time love Nikki, and Peter Bergman, who plays Victor’s long-time rival Jack Abbott, ”said Eric.

He also attributed the chemistry he had with Melody and Peter to building two of the most complicated but crucial relationships in Victor’s life. The rivalry between Jack and Victor has shaped both characters for years, as has the deep, true love between Victor and Nikki.

Eric Braeden has been an avid fan of The Young and the Restless for 40 years. Victor Newman is a force to be reckoned with in the daily drama.

Make sure you’re there from February 18th to see how CBS pays tribute to the actor and character.

The Young and the Restless air on CBS on weekdays.