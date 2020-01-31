CBS renews young and restless for another 4 years

The Young And The Restless (Y&R) has been renewed for the next four years, up to and including the 2023-2024 season, which will mark the 50th season of the show over the air. The show has been the most important daily drama on North American television for the past 31 years.

“Having the # 1 show for longer periods of time in every daypart is a great achievement,” said CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl. “But The Young And The Restless has been the most important drama of the day for more than three decades.

“The last time another show was at the top, Ronald Reagan was president and the Berlin wall was still standing. It is a testament to the extraordinary cast, gifted writers, talented producers, and extremely passionate fans, as well as our great collaboration with Sony Pictures Television. “

Steve Kent, the Senior Executive Vice President at Sony, also weighed in his thoughts about the four-year extension of the show.

“The iconic characters created 47 years ago by William J. Bell and Lee Philip Bell continue to captivate audiences in the US and around the world and we look forward to building on the dynamic storylines with these beloved characters.”

The Y&R recently celebrated the birthdays of some of his controversial actors. Melody Thomas Scott, who plays Nikki Newman, celebrated her 40th anniversary last year. Peter Bergman, who portrays Jack Abbott, also celebrated his 30th anniversary last year. And in February Eric Braeden, who plays Victor Newman, celebrates his 40th birthday on the sudser.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of the Y&R for the extension of four years!

Do you want to have soap spoilers delivered to your inbox every week? Sign up for the weekly Fame10 newsletter about soap opera.

Visit Fame10 Soaps for more soap opera news and spoilers!