CBS discusses replacement for Alex Kurtzman in Star Trek

A new rumor has it that CBS is already talking about a replacement for Alex Kurtzman when it comes to Star Trek.

In fact, this rumor suggests that Shari Redstone, chairman of the board after the merger of CBS and Viacom, has already fined Kurtzman.

The rumor comes from Twitter user OliverFranke10, who writes: “Ok, people, new rumors for you. Fresh from my source. Not even an hour old. But taking is just a rumor. “

They add: “Spread the word, my friends! Redstone decided to kill Kurtzman. Yes, you heard right. Apparently, CBS is already discussing who should replace Kurtzman as Star Trek director. “

OliverFranke10 then states exactly who, according to his source, is on the CBS shortlist to replace Kurtzman. This list includes Ira Steven Behr, Ronald D. Moore and Doug Drexler.

My source says names like Ira Steven Behr and Ronald D. Moore are on their list, and Doug Drexler is somehow involved. Probably senior designer for ships or the like. So names that are not associated with Bad Robot or Secret Hideout.

– Divine Guardian (@ OliverFranke10) February 7, 2020

OliverFranke10 then warns that rumors that Redstone Star Trek will completely encapsulate if Picard fails are unfounded. They write: “She doesn’t mean to.”

Don’t believe the positive feedback about Picard either. As I said two weeks ago, everything is wrong. Influencers were told that Shari Redstone will definitely kill Star Trek if Picard fails. It’s just wrong. She’s not going to do that.

– Divine Guardian (@ OliverFranke10) February 7, 2020

They then explain that the rumors spread by 4Chan about Seth MacFarlane’s attempt to buy Star Trek are only rumors that are not valid.

However, CBS on the replacement of SH and Alex Kurtzman suggests that the rumors about Seth MacFarlane are wrong. Yes, the 4-channel leak already said that, but now I could learn more details. After all, there is no point in calling for a replacement when you sell the franchise.

– Divine Guardian (@ OliverFranke10) February 7, 2020

OliverFranke10 then states that news about Kurtzman’s exit could emerge around June, with further details arriving near Star Trek Destination in May.

My source makes it clear that in May we could learn more details on this matter about the time of Destination Star Trek. It is possible that Kurtzman will fail in June this year.

– Divine Guardian (@ OliverFranke10) February 7, 2020

In a follow-up to his first tweet about Kurtzman’s exit, OliverFranke10 stated that a source indicated that Kurtzman was angry and requested that Section 31’s show be given the green light.

I have just received an update on the situation at CBS. Here is what I have.

Good news! Yesterday Alex Kurtzman, who was apparently angry with the current situation, went straight to the Shari Redstones office and immediately requested that the Section 31 show take place.

– Divine Guardian (@ OliverFranke10) February 8, 2020

The source said Redstone rejected this request.

On the grounds that this was part of his contract, he tried to convince her (or do we call it blackmail?), To give in and allow him to start producing the series. She completely refused.

– Divine Guardian (@ OliverFranke10) February 8, 2020

This rumor came shortly after word of the news that the newly merged ViacomCBS was planning to launch a brand new streaming service.

The Hollywood reporter said the new streaming service is expected to be featured in ViacomCBS ‘fourth-quarter earnings report on February 20.

The Hollywood Reporter describes it as “an extension of CBS All Access” and that it will include Comedy Central, Paramount Network, BET, MTV and CBS News. The service is expected to offer news and sports, as well as written and unwritten content.

The streaming service is expected to compete with Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Apple TV + and the upcoming Peacock from HBO Max and NBC Universal