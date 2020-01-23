CBS All Access uses NFL playoffs to launch Star Trek: Picard - Adweek

The streaming area was wide open at the premiere of CBS All Access in 2014. As it gets fuller every day thanks to Amazon, Hulu, Disney +, Apple TV + and of course Netflix, CBS All Access is ready to implement the largest tool still in its arsenal as it tries to not only share its share of the streaming pie maintain, but enlarge.

Today the company makes its debut with Star Trek: Picard, “This will surely be our largest original series to date,” said Marc DeBevoise, ViacomCBS Chief Digital Officer and CEO and President of CBS Interactive, in the television Critics Association Tour winter press last week.

Star Trek: Picard will take over the streaming service’s previous flagship show – Star Trek: Discovery, which premiered in 2017 – as Patrick Stewart’s Jean-Luc Picard is back in the franchise for the first time in 18 years. Stewart played the character in Star Trek: The Next Generation, which ran seven seasons until 1994, and in four films, most recently in Star Trek: Nemesis from 2002.

ViacomCBS, the parent company, is relying on Star Trek: Picard to expand its CBS all-access subscriber base and achieve its corporate goal of having 25 million combined subscribers for All Access and Showtime’s OTT offering by 2025. The two services currently have more than 10 million Combined Subscribers, a number ViacomCBS expects will increase (thanks in part to Picard) until February 20, when they released updated numbers during their first call to earnings as a combined company.

To maximize Picard’s chances of success, CBS All Access uses unusual planning to open the show amid two top-class live events: the AFC Championship Game, which had an average of 41.1 million viewers last Sunday, and this year’s Grammy Awards that air on Sunday (instead of the usual February spot). Since CBS All Access also offers the live broadcast of CBS, there is often a large influx of new subscribers at large events.

“It’s been a magical year in which we have these two big live events, which tend to increase registrations,” DeBevoise told Adweek, although he admitted that users who sign up due to live events “are usually not the stickiest subscribers. … but there are two big tent poles in the same week. So we decided to launch them on Thursday to promote them.”

The streaming service took a similar approach last January when it launched the second season of Star Trek: Discovery the week between the NFL divisions playoffs and the AFC Championship Game.

In the run-up to today’s premiere, the former CBS Corp. Picard advertised on all platforms, particularly during the NFL playoff games. Advertisements are made on the Viacom platforms. Given the fact that the Viacom and CBS merger was only completed last month, “the real connectivity with CBS will be as we have planned for months and months,” said DeBevoise.

It was also part of the company’s marketing strategy to allow Picard to prematurely extend the second season before the debut of season one. “We wanted to make sure people knew we were very attached to the show,” he added.

Star Trek: Picard launches CBS All Access’s new planning strategy for 2020: a monthly series premiere with one tentpole series every quarter. After Picard, The Twilight Zone returns in the second quarter, Season 3 of Star Trek: Discovery, for the third quarter, and a new mini series based on Stephen King’s Stand will round off the year in the fourth quarter. “If you’re a subscriber, you might just want to stay with us for these four things,” said DeBevoise.

