CBS All Access becomes a brand house – Adweek

According to a company source, CBS All Access will serve as an anchor for a wide range of subscription offerings for the newly founded ViacomCBS, which will strengthen both subscription-based and ad-supported streaming services.

The entertainment giant plans to transform All Access into a “brand house” that, according to the source, will also include other Viacom programs to create a much wider and more robust offering that includes content and brands from across the portfolio of the recently merged company. Similar to NBCUniversal’s upcoming Peacock and WarnerMedia’s upcoming HBO Max. The branding and possible price changes of this streaming service remain unclear.

Pluto TV, the ad-supported streaming platform that Viacom acquired in January 2019, will remain an independent free service, according to the source.

A lot of details have yet to be clarified, but overall, the company is considering a free, ad-supported layer that is anchored by Pluto TV, a broad subscription service that is anchored by All Access, and a premium layer that is from the premium cable channel Show Time is anchored. Management is focused on figuring out how best to differentiate its services from other offerings that are already on the market.

The company is expected to discuss more of its future streaming plans in its quarterly earnings call on the morning of February 20. A CBS spokesman did not respond to a comment request.

The Viacom-CBS merger, which was completed in August, brought together a substantial portfolio of AVOD and SVOD streaming services as well as numerous live streaming options. However, this combination was also a challenge: It should be determined where the programming should go and how the company should optimize or combine its offers. Viacom brought the ad-financed Pluto TV to the table along with smaller SVOD services such as BET + from Bet Networks and Noggin from Nickelodeon. CBS brought All Access together with a number of free ad-supported news and sports offerings like CBSN.

CNBC first reported a new streaming service prepared by ViacomCBS. A company source denied some of the characterizations in the play: Paramount’s film library is expected to make up a majority of the services, but it is not the “first home” for all Paramount films, the person said.

CBS All Access marked an important milestone for CBS when it became the first broadcast network in 2014 to plunge into the waters of streaming. In recent years, the service led by Marc DeBevoise, CEO of CBS Interactive, has expanded its library offering while investing in the Internet through a number of lively originals, including two new Star Trek series, a Twilight Zone revival, the dark comedy Why Women Kill and the legal drama The Good Fight, a spin-off of the since then completed CBS primetime drama The Good Wife. The company debuted an interactive drama about true crime, interrogation, with Peter Sarsgaard this week.

CBS does not report the number of subscribers to All Access, but announced last month that more than 10 million customers had subscribed to All Access and Showtime together. The company expects these two services to reach 25 million subscribers in two years.

The streamlining offer is being streamlined in the face of increasing competition, both with long-standing competitors and with new old brands that are stuck deep in the pocket. NBCUniversal, another broadcaster, is preparing Peacock, a streaming service scheduled for national launch in July. It offers a free, ad-supported introductory level and will charge access to more programs, including originals. Meanwhile, WarnerMedia is preparing for a May debut from HBO Max, which will have an ad-supported version by 2021.

Just last week, competitor Disney announced that its ad-free streaming service Disney + had 28.6 million subscribers in the first three months.

TV editor Jason Lynch contributed to this article.