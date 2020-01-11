Cavan Biggio: Blue Jays' movements prove 'how much trust they have in us'

Loading...

Now that last year’s wear is gone, Cavan Biggio is back at work.

And while the Toronto Blue Jays embark on a somewhat premature pull back to the winning side, Biggio takes the lessons of his new season with him.

Biggio and the Blue Jays exciting group of homegrown batters made a successful – though inconsistent – transition to the big leagues last year, which made the front office aggressive in the off season, with the addition of important rotary arms such as Hyun-Jin Ryu and Tanner Roark. These movements inspire confidence for the 24-year-old resident of Houston.

“When a team goes through a renovation process, they never really know how long it will take,” Biggio said during a performance on Tim and Sid on Friday. “I think the front office kind of saw it as” why wait? Why should we waste all this talent that is now performing? ”

“And I think it only shows how much trust they have in us and how much they have in their plan with what they want the Blue Jays to look like in the next few years. It is very encouraging to see the movements we made last season. “

Biggio is in Calgary for the Winter Fest tour of Blue Jays and plans to accompany his teammates for Saturday’s Battle of Alberta, under -20 ° C weather – very different from the winters in Houston. He is also back on a training schedule, where he has to do exercises and field exercises, as well as work in the gym.

His goal, he says, is to find consistency.

“You go through such a long year, and you learn a lot from yourself in the big competitions,” Biggio said during Tim and Sid. “I did many things that I liked with my offensive approach and swing and what not, and sometimes I didn’t like it so much. In the off season, it is building on that, trying to build on the things that I really like and try to minimize the things that I didn’t like. “

After being called on May 24, Biggio saw his numbers fluctuate. A triple performance in his third career MLB game helped him close his small sample first month with a .274 batting average to .230 at the end of June.

The next game, on July 1, Biggio had a three-hit, four-RBI-evening against the Kansas City Royals. An end-of-season line of .234 / .364 / .429 isn’t great, but there were flashes from the player he thinks he can be.

“You are called to the big leagues and it is your lifelong dream, the first thing you want to do is to get your feet wet. You want to prove your teammates, these guys with whom you have never played before, you want them show that you can play, “he said.

“In the course of a long baseball year you will have your ups and downs and last year I felt that my ups and downs were not consistent enough. I am going to learn from the long rut of the year and apply it to next year.”

Perhaps the investment of the Blue Jays in a win-now approach can be a good incentive for him. He is finally in the place that he often envisioned during his minor league days, along with Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Reese McGuire and Danny Jansen, among others.

“If you go to our High-A or Double-A conversations, Bo and I, he would just talk about” let’s go, I feel like we can help them now, “said Biggio. process, we’ve gotten better, and I think we’ve spent a lot of time together in the small competitions, helped a lot with just being able to grow some team chemistry.

“Now we look forward to bringing that to Toronto like we did last year and keeping it for years.”

Regarding where he will play on the field, Biggio calls on his father, Craig Biggio, to say that he is open to different positions. The Hall of Famer Biggio made various position movements during his career, from second baseman to catcher to playing in the outfield.

“I think Ross’s main message was that he didn’t want to limit himself when he went after (free agents),” Cavan said. “My whole way of thinking is normal, I play everywhere to give our team the best chance of winning that night.”

Like his father, Cavan is primarily a second baseman, but he would be willing to go to the outfield to stay in the line-up.

“It is always imprinted (in me). The best position in the field is on the field, in the line-up. So I think if I can prove myself in the outfield and continue to work in the infield, we will only have a gives a better chance and gives Charlie (Montoyo) more options to write the line-up.

“I think we can hurt you in many different ways every night, and I just want to do my bit.”