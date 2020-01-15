Cavalry FC star Joel Waterman on his way to MLS

Defender Joel Waterman has become the first player of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) to be sold to another league with a permanent transfer.

Waterman signed with the Montreal Impact FC of Major League Soccer (MLS) for an undisclosed amount. Waterman was one of the CPL-U SPORTS picks for 2018 from Cavalry FC.

In 2019, Waterman played 1,900 minutes with Cavalry FC with one goal and three assists over 25 matches (between CPL and Canadian championships).

“The ability for Joel to play for one of the game’s greats, Thierry Henry, is something that we (Cavalry FC) could not deny him. Joel fully deserves the attention he received after the high level of performance he had this years before us in the Canadian Premier League, with class and consistency in abundance, leaving a unique Canadian path as one of the first CPL-U SPORTS trekking tips to be transferred to another competition, “said Cavalry FC GM / Head Coach Tommy Wheeldon Jr. “As a club, we wish him all the best in his future and thank him for being one of the historic first Cavalry FC players in our history. While Joel leaves big shoes to fill, he also creates an opportunity for another young Canadian player to fulfill their dreams of playing professionally in their country. “

Waterman said: ‘My time at Cavalry was very special to me for many reasons. I had to play with my best friends on a professional level and learn things about myself, not only as a player, but also as a person. Most importantly, I was part of a historic season with a club that is so much more than what they achieve on the pitch. Seeing what it did for the city of Calgary and the people who invested in the club was more than any trophy could fulfill. I want to sincerely thank my teammates, coaching staff, property, fans and the entire organization for what they have done for me. I wish nothing but the best for the club in the coming years. “