Cavaliers' Love regrets the recent 'childish' outbursts during games

CLEVELAND – Kevin Love knows he should have dealt better with his recent frustrations.

He was childish.

“I didn’t act like a 31-year-old, I acted like a 13-year-old,” Love said. “It was not me.”

The Cavaliers forward star spoke openly and profoundly Tuesday for the first time since an eruption on the bank in Toronto last week and for showing his teammates and coaches during a loss to Oklahoma City on Saturday.

Love threw his disgusted arms on the floor several times, fired a hard pass into anger, and turned his back to the defense when one of the Thunder players shot past him for a basket.

Before that match, Love also entered an oral exchange with general manager Koby Altman because he was angry because he was fined for losing his cool to the Raptors on December 31. Love said the situation was exaggerated in the media and that he and Altman spoke for Sunday’s game against Minnesota and is on good terms.

“I went in and talked to Koby about it in a conversation,” Love said after the morning shootaround as the Cavs prepared to organize Detroit. “Came to the arena, Koby and I were great, gave him a (fist) pound when I came in. There was no argument, there was no scream competition, you can ask him, that’s what it was.”

Cavaliers coach John Beilein also spoke with Love and liked what he heard from his most experienced player.

“It’s a long season and you’ll have those times when the frustration really comes up on both sides,” Beilein said. “You have to talk about it afterwards and I think he knows that the timing is there, and the timing must be better.”

Love has been the subject of trade rumors almost since he arrived in Cleveland five years ago, and it is likely that the young and rebuilding Cavs will treat him before the February 6 deadline to add future assets.

Not long after LeBron James left as a free agency after the 2017 season, the Cavs Love signed a $ 120 million four-year contract. They wanted him to be the center of their reconstruction, but things didn’t go exactly the way the team made a coaching change and moved several experienced players.

Love could be the next one. But he doesn’t regret staying with Cleveland.

“No,” he said when asked if he wished he hadn’t signed the deal. “It’s there. Everyone wants to paint a story that I didn’t want to be here and just signed it because it was there. No, I’ve always wanted to be here. I don’t know what the coming weeks will be and this is a frustrating situation and I know this is a team that is rebuilding and wants to become young.

“I accepted that. Drop the chips where they can.”

Love has been open in the past about its struggles with anxiety and depression. He has become a national advocate for mental well-being. The stress of the past two seasons has taken its toll, but he said he learns how to handle challenges.

“I think you should see it in all directions, and I have had to take a step back in recent years and do that,” he said. “Seeing things as a whole when things are bad, when things are not in a place where you want them to be, is super difficult. I think the basketball court, professional sports, transcends every way of life. I think we can all get better. “

Love acknowledged its shortcomings in recent weeks and promised to learn from them. He has struggled with the reality of not winning a new NBA title with Cleveland, but that cannot affect the way he behaves towards teammates, coaches, fans and media members.

He is a work in progress.

“I have been at ease,” he said. “People ask me:” Hey, are you okay? “And” What’s wrong? “I’m so fond of, I’m good. Listen … I’ve shown my actions at national level. That was childish of me and just show you, I’m an unfinished product like everyone else.

“That’s why I’m talking to you, not Kevin Love, the basketball player, as a human being because it’s not a BS. I just want to be authentic. I know I can get much better, and that can’t happen here, especially if you have young guys you’re trying to and I said that I would help.

“So I have to be a better leader, but also a better person like someone who has done the right thing more often than not, said the right thing and showed that I can do it.”