Caustic 'Avenue 5' finds its foot in Zero G: NPR

Captain Ryan Clark (Hugh Laurie) spends a lot of time looking stunned at HBO's Avenue 5.

Avenue 5 World premieres at HBO Sunday, January 19.

“A problem,” says a character in HBO’s science fiction comedy series Avenue 5, “is just a solution without a solution.”

The problem for the crew and passengers on Avenue 5 – a massive spaceship in the not too distant future on its first eight-week cruise around Saturn – has to do with its trajectory.

The trajectory … is over. Away, away, because of an accident that occurs in the first few minutes of the premiere. A solution is not in sight since the crew can relinquish responsibility and blame.

Which suggests what differentiates Avenue 5 from previous TV films, such as “Star Trek”: “Voyager”, “Farscape”, “The Lost Saucer”, “Far Out Space Nuts” and “Lost in” Space: its Origin.

It was created by the team behind the brilliantly sharp The Thick of It – Armando Iannucci (the creator and original showrunner of the brilliantly sharp Veep), Simon Blackwell and Tony Roche. Of the four episodes made available to the press, Iannucci received a “Story by” certification, but only a “Teleplay by” certification for the pilot. This is also the only episode that he directed himself.

It’s fascinating, but perhaps not entirely surprising, that it turns out to be the weakest of the four. Given the science fiction situation, the relatively large crew and crew members, and the effort required to identify the series’ catastrophic missions, there isn’t much room in a 30-minute pilot to pinpoint the exact species investigate conflicts in which Iannucci shines. In “The Thick of It” and “Veep” he orchestrated long, musical fusillades of insulting and verbal sparring matches, which were adorned with lovingly abusive language. But the first episode strives to find the light, fast comic timing that is required for the dialogue to appear effortless. Instead, there is a tendency to wipe out the jokes, which weakens their effects.

Nevertheless, the Iannucci print from the jump is clear: in Avenue 5, humanity is not worth saving: fat, salable, cynical and grippy. Most people are just as incompetent in their work as in dealing with other people. It’s the classic thick-of-it / veep view of mankind – but these series were among the government’s bureaucracies, and the consequences of such a stupid insolence remained largely abstract. Instead, the satirical blows of both series resulted from their portrayals of how civil servants were thrown into the air when they were consumed by the desire for power over politics. But on Avenue 5 – show and ship – the situation is so serious that every crap comes with a count of the bodies.

In the beginning, before we got to know the characters of the series, this combination – everyone is a fool, plus Death-as-Pointe – is the comedic tone of the series after pickling agent, after caustic agent up to bone-bleaching acid.

It is true that both The Thick of It and Veep were characterized by a similar, scorching, unsentimental (read: British) sensitivity. But in both shows the characters lost their jobs and not their lives. And the creators quickly spotted discreet pairs of characters who might not like each other, but at least got reluctant mutual respect. It didn’t soften these shows, but it made them look more than just an extensive, derisive sketch.

The more Avenue 5 leans into (most) of his characters – and the actors they portray – the more appropriate it is to achieve the tonal balance so much needed.

Here’s a useful rule of thumb: if one or more of the following characters interact with each other in a scene, it probably works:

Hugh Laurie’s determined ship captain to be charming at all costs, Ryan Clark. (Prepare for some misdeeds related to the American accent so … unique … applied to House, M.D.)

Suzy Nakamura’s extremely competent assistant Iris.

Leonora Crichlow’s overwhelmed ship engineer Billie.

Nikki Amuka-Birds Rav, Head of Mission Control on Earth, is trying to keep them together.

But the more Judd you see in a scene, the rich, dark Mogul / spoiled man-boy played by Josh Gad (wait!), The more likely you are to reach for the fast forward button. It’s not Gad’s fault, wholly – he was put in a one-note role and plays that note loudly and repeatedly. It is quite possible that he will get something more interesting to do later in the episodes that were not screened for critics. It is unlikely, but it is possible.

It might make sense for Avenue 5 to take a while to find its stand, considering how often the ship’s gravity subsides. But there are promising signs – little moments in the midst of dutiful frills – when the characters interact with each other long enough to get an idea of ​​the problem they are facing and care enough to really hope that they find a solution.