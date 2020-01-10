Cause and effect: FX / Hulu release first teaser for the new science fiction thriller Devs

Loading...

Nick Offerman is seen as a scary Silicon Valley manager in Devs, a science fiction thriller by FX and Hulu.

Something weird is going on when a young computer engineer is investigating a mysterious disappearance at a Silicon Valley quantum computer company in Devs, an upcoming science fiction mini-series created by Alex Garland (Ex Machina, Annihilation). The first teaser for the FX / Hulu mini-series was just discontinued in connection with Garland’s appearance at the Television Critics Association (TCA) meeting.

In Devs, young engineer Lily Chan (Sonoya Mizuno of Crazy Rich Asians) is convinced that her recently deceased boyfriend was murdered instead of committing suicide. She suspects that it has something to do with the top secret development department (DEVS) of the quantum computer company she works for: Amaya.

Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation, Fargo) plays Amaya’s obsessed dark CEO Forest with Alison Pill (American Horror Story: Cult), who plays his deputy, a quantum physicist named Katie. The main cast is rounded off by Zach Grenier (The Good Wife) as security chief of Amaya, Kenton; Jin Ha (Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert) as Lily’s former friend Jamie, a cyber security specialist; Stephen McKinley Henderson (Lady Bird) as Stewart, one of the researchers in DEVS; and Cailee Spaeny (Bad Times at El Royale) as Lyndon, another DEVS employee.

Amaya’s Silicon Valley headquarters is towered over by a giant creepy statue.

Cyber ​​security specialist Jamie (Jin Ha) apparently commits suicide. YouTube / FX

Lily (Sonoya Mizuno) doesn’t believe that her former boyfriend killed himself. YouTube / FX

Nick Offerman and Alison Pill each play Amaya CEO Forest and Second-in-Command Katie. YouTube / FX

DEVS has a certain bunker mentality from the outside. YouTube / FX

But the interior is all shining, gold-colored sophistication. YouTube / FX

Katie in the laboratory. YouTube / FX

I suspect that should be a quantum circuit? With a mouse in the middle. YouTube / FX

This huge statue looks like it is on guard. YouTube / FX

Things start to get violent. YouTube / FX

“Life is just something we watch.” YouTube / FX

What is Forest really doing?

“What’s in there?” “Everything.” YouTube / FX

Garland continued explaining the miniseries topics at New York Comic Con last fall and gave the audience a glimpse of the first footage for Devs:

I read more about science than anything else and it started with two things. I have dealt with this principle of determinism, which basically says that everything that happens in the world is based on cause and effect … It has all sorts of effects on us. One is that it cancels free will, the other is that if you are at a computer that is strong enough, you could use determinism to predict the future and understand the past. If you find out all about yourself why you prefer a cup of coffee to tea, you can predict what you asked for five seconds before you want a cup of coffee.

The trailer starts with Forest, who shows Jamie his new job in DEVS. “What am I actually doing here?” Jamie asks. Forest refuses to tell him, “Don’t worry, you’ll find out.” Lily admits that the last time she saw Jamie was that he was heading for DEVS. And then he disappeared. Lily fears that something bad has happened to him. “You know what happened to him,” we see Katie answer. “If you want answers, ask me what you don’t know.” So Lily asks, “What is DEVS?” Katie answers by explaining her cause and effect. “This is the only principle you need to understand. Nothing ever happens without a reason. Everything was determined by something previous.”

Lily’s investigation convinces her that Amaya’s executives are fanatic. But would it be any use calling the police considering how powerful the company is? There is insight into strange technologies and some violent encounters, as well as an intriguing setting in which Katie seems to split into three parts. “The feeling that you took part in life was always an illusion,” says Forest. “Life is just something we watch as it unfolds.”

All in all, the mini-series looks as somberly cerebral as Garland’s Oscar winner Ex Machina. “I’m worried about the future. I’m not a pessimist, I’m an optimist. I think it’s very clear that technology and technological progress are happening at a pace that we can’t keep up with,” Garland said during the TCA panels. “Technology doesn’t have checks and balances. It’s not a good thing.”

Devs will debut on FX and Hulu on March 5, 2020, followed by a new episode each following week. Garland is already working on another series that is part of his overall deal with FX, but this won’t be science fiction. “It’s about civil obedience, and it’s in the here and now,” he said.

Listing image from FX / Hulu