Zoe Kravitz, who plays the coveted dual role of Selina Kyle and Catwoman, started working on The Batman in England this month.

Kravitz admitted on Friday’s Television Critics Association press tour that Variety wasn’t exactly related to comics, but she likes the feminine power that Catwoman represents.

“I think Catwoman, Selina Kyle represents a really strong femininity and I look forward to responding to it,” said Kravitz.

Cat woman’s strength

She went on to say, “Femininity represents power,” distinguishing “male power” from “female power.” The actress added that the distinction is a big part of the dynamic between bat and cat:

“I think femininity represents power and I think it’s a different kind of power than male power. It’s something that is really interesting about Batman and Catwoman.”

Kravitz classified the power of the Catwoman as “a little more complicated and softer”, but still “very dangerous”:

“I think Batman represents some kind of masculine power, and Catwoman represents a very feminine power – a little more complicated and also softer. I like the idea that you can be soft, gentle and yet very powerful and still very dangerous. “

Since she may not have got much out of comics for her appearance, Kravitz looked elsewhere for Michelle Pfeiffer’s memorable and “iconic” Loser cannon depiction of Catwoman in Batman Returns:

“I think Catwoman is an icon. I never liked a lot of comics, but this world always fascinated me. And then of course Michelle Pfeiffer – her appearance has always inspired me a lot. It just felt iconic. “

“I don’t know about you, Miss Kitty, but I feel so much more delicious.”

Kravitz mentioned to Ellen DeGeneres how nervous she was about Pfeiffer at the Golden Globes. “I bowed to the queen,” she admitted. “I’m a little nervous to be around her now.”

Kravitz is inspired by Pfeiffer

Michelle Pfeiffer congratulated Zoe Kravitz, although she had supported Elle Fanning months ago when she won the role of Catwoman. She beat Joker’s Zazie Beetz, Eiza Gonzalez, in the upcoming Godzilla vs. Kong will play, and Tomb Raider star Alicia Vikander.

It is interesting that Kravitz is inspired by Pfeiffer and Batman Returns. The Batman, in which Catwoman and Penguin will be among the villains, somehow mirrors Tim Burton’s film.

IndieWire calls The Batman “the tenth film in the DC Extended Universe”, although the film is an independent restart that is not expected to be bound to continuity like Joker – however fluid and changeable it may be.

Zoe Kravitz meanwhile has her new Hulu series High Fidelity, which itself is a fresh start and will fail next month. It is based on a romantic comedy from the year 2000 with John Cusack and her mother Lisa Bonet, which comes from a novel by Nick Hornby.

The Batman’s “masculine power” will hit theaters on June 25, 2021.