Cattle lost due to gray wolves? Wyoming is considering a new compensation program

This photo shows a yellowstone wolf pack eating a bison. The proposed law would compensate ranchers in most areas outside the park where gray wolves are classified as “predators” (NPS / Jacob W. Frank).

CASPER, Wyo. – The Wyoming Legislature is considering a bill that will introduce a new program to compensate for livestock losses from gray wolves for ranchers.

The proposed legislation would provide $ 90,000 for program administration costs and damage payments over a two-year period. This amount would be used for the period from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2022.

“The Department of Agriculture runs a compensation program for landowners, tenants, or their agents whose cattle are damaged by a gray wolf in an area of ​​the state where gray wolves are classified as predators,” the bill said.

Gray wolves are considered predators in most areas of Wyoming, as can be seen in this map from the Wyoming Game and Fish Department:

(Wyoming Game and Fish Department)

“Wolves outside the TGMA (Trophy Game Management Area) are considered predators in the sense of state law and can therefore be harvested,” said Game and Fish. “Every wolf harvested in the predator zone must be reported to game and fish within 10 days of harvest. This can be done by phone. Game and fish want to get a genetic sample from every wolf they harvest. “

“Game and Fish does not manage wolves outside of the trophy game management area.”

The proposed new program would compensate livestock farmers for losses caused by gray wolves in areas of the state that are not managed by game and fish.

The bill is sponsored by the winter and summer representatives as well as the senators Agar and Bebout.

The Wyoming Legislature will begin its 2020 session on February 10th.