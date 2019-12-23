Cattle farmers are optimistic about 2020 – Saskatoon

Loading...

The last market sale of the year took place in Saskatoon Livestock Sales, and hundreds came out after a successful cattle season.

"We get a lot of action from outside the provinces just because the feed situation in other provinces was really good," said Pat Tellier, cattle breeding market manager in Saskatoon.

Around 1,200 cows and heifers were won. Many farmers and growers bought pregnant cows to prepare for the next season.

"They will put more production into their own herd. They will drive out these cows and hopefully come to the market next year," said Tellier.

It was a much more challenging year for other agricultural sectors. The season started with a dry spring and the rest of the year was wet and cold. Many producers had to end the harvest in the snow. The season finally prevailed for livestock farming.

"It started hard. Early summer looked a bit bleak, but then it turned out to be excellent, ”Tellier said.

According to Tellier, sales in 2019 were comparable to those of previous years and hope for another successful season in 2020. Saskatoon Livestock Sales will be sold for the first time on the feeder market in the new year on January 6th.

