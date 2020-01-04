Loading...

With his star-studded cast, an original song by Alumna Taylor Swift cat school and the award-winning director, Universal hoped that Cats would be an Oscar nominee. Instead, it's one of the biggest bombs in years, and the studio has launched its For Your Consideration campaign. What the hell happened How did cats get into the litter box?

A rushed production cycle didn't help: The main photography started in December 2018 and ended in April 2019, just eight months before Cats was due to come out with its extensive visual effects (cat boobs). It's no wonder that director Tom Hooper only finished the final cut a day before the world premiere. According to the Hollywood reporter, when the first largely mocked trailer was released, “there was some redesign at the time, including James Cordens Bustopher Jones, who got a comedic look with a larger mustache and longer hair. Before the release, sources said the VFX work was behind schedule (and) the sound mix was too late. "

The reporter article paints a picture of a film that was doomed from the start, with a director who "constantly adjusted the effects" and helped the team behind the Lion King:

The VFX for cats was handled by two Technicolor-owned VFX houses, MPC (headed by London headquarters) and Mill Film (mainly from its outposts in Montreal and Adelaide, Australia), as well as other bases of these companies. including those in India and the recently closed MPC Vancouver. MPC, a leading VFX house, also created the visual effects / animations for Jon Favreau's Disney hit The Lion King in July. Several sources say that members of the VFX team, including Adam Valdez, MPC VFX supervisor for Lion King, were brought to a conclusion that cats were wrapped after the Lion King.

The last two films the MPC studio in Vancouver worked on (like last month): Cats and Sonic the Hedgehog.

