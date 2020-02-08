‘Cats’ scores eight nominations at the 2020 Razzie Awards

Although avoided by the Oscars, Cats won eight nominations to lead the 2020 Golden Raspberry Awards, also known as the Razzies, the annual celebration of the worst of Hollywood.
The big screen adaptation of the Broadway musical, a box office and a critical disaster, earned nods for Worst Picture, Worst Actress (Francesca Hayward), Worst Supporting Actress (both Judi Dench and Rebel WIlson), Worst Supporting Actor (James Corden) , Sausage Screen Combination (for ‘Every two half-feline / half-human hairball’ plus Jason Derulo and ‘his CGI-castrated bobble’), Worst director (Tom Hooper) and Worst scenario. Taylor Swift and Idris Elba escaped unharmed.
Rambo: Last Blood and A Madea Family Funeral, also Worst Picture nominees, also received eight nominations during this year’s Razzies. The Haunting of Sharon Tate and the John Travolta starring The Fanatic are also ready for Worst Picture.
Other notable nominees are Anne Hathaway for Worst Actress for a few films (Serenity and The Hustle), Fred Durst for Worst Director (The Fanatic), Matthew McConaughey for Worst Actor (Serenity) and John Travolta, who was twice nominated for Worst Actor ( The Fanatic and Trading Paint) and once in the Worst Screen Combo category for “John Travolta and every scenario he accepts.” Tyler Perry was nominated for both Worst Actress and Worst Supporting Actor for his many A Madea Family Funeral roles.
More positively, the former Razzies punching bags Adam Sandler (Uncut Gems), Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers) and Eddie Murphy (Dolemite Is My Name) were nominated for the Razzie Redeemer Award, a prize that recognizes the acclaimed roles of each actor in 2019.
The Razzies winners are usually announced the day before the actual Academy Awards, but this year the organizers chose to simply announce the nominees before the Sunday Oscars.
“Due to Oscar’s accelerated 2020 calendar, which has stressed the entire industry and is going to ruin the holidays for everyone, we have decided here at the top regions of the Razzie organization to avoid fear and set our own schedule this year, “organize the organizers mentioned earlier. A date for the Razzies award show was not announced at the time of printing.
View all Golden Raspberry Award nominees below:
WORST IMAGE
Cats
The fanatic
The Haunting of Sharon Tate
A Madea Family Funeral
Rambo: Last Blood
WORST ACTOR
James Franco, Zeroville
David Harbor, Hellboy
Matthew McConaughey, Serenity
Sylvester Stallone, Rambo: Last Blood
John Travolta, The Fanatic and Trading Paint
WORST ACTRESS
Hilary Duff, The Haunting or Sharon Tate
Anne Hathaway, The Hustle and Serenity
Francesca Hayward, Cats
Tyler Perry (as Medea), A Madea Family Funeral
Rebel Wilson, The Hustle
WORST SUPPORT ACTRES
Jessica Chastain, Dark Phoenix
Cassi Davis, A Madea Family Funeral
Judi Dench, cats
Fenessa Pineda, Rambo: First Blood
Rebel Wilson, cats
WORST SUPPORT ACTOR
James Corden, cats
Tyler Perry (as Joe), A Madea Family Funeral
Tyler Perry (as Uncle Heathrow), A Madea Family Funeral
Seth Rogen, Zeroville
Bruce Willis, glass
WORST SCREEN COMBO
Two half-feline / half-human hairballs, cats
Jason Derulo and his CGI castrated hump, Cats
Tyler Perry and Tyler Perry (or Tyler Perry), A Madea Family Funeral
Sylvester Stallone and his powerless rage, Rambo: First Blood
John Travolta and every scenario he accepts
WORST DIRECTOR
Fred Durst, The Fanatic
James Franco, Zeroville
Adrian Grunberg, Rambo: First Blood
Tom Hooper, cats
Neil Marshall, Hellboy
WORST SCREEN PLAY
Cats
The Haunting of Sharon Tate
Hellboy
A Madea Family Funeral
Rambo: Last Blood
WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF OR SEQUEL
Dark Phoenix
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
Hellboy
A Madea Family Funeral
Rambo: Last Blood
WORST RECKLESS REDUCTION FOR HUMAN LIFE AND PUBLIC PROPERTY
Dragged over concrete
The Haunting of Sharon Tate
Hellboy
prankster
Rambo: First Blood
RAZZIE REDEEMER AWARD
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite is my name
Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and Toy Story 4
Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Will Smith, Aladdin