‘Cats’ scores eight nominations at the 2020 Razzie Awards

Although avoided by the Oscars, Cats won eight nominations to lead the 2020 Golden Raspberry Awards, also known as the Razzies, the annual celebration of the worst of Hollywood.

The big screen adaptation of the Broadway musical, a box office and a critical disaster, earned nods for Worst Picture, Worst Actress (Francesca Hayward), Worst Supporting Actress (both Judi Dench and Rebel WIlson), Worst Supporting Actor (James Corden) , Sausage Screen Combination (for ‘Every two half-feline / half-human hairball’ plus Jason Derulo and ‘his CGI-castrated bobble’), Worst director (Tom Hooper) and Worst scenario. Taylor Swift and Idris Elba escaped unharmed.

Rambo: Last Blood and A Madea Family Funeral, also Worst Picture nominees, also received eight nominations during this year’s Razzies. The Haunting of Sharon Tate and the John Travolta starring The Fanatic are also ready for Worst Picture.

Other notable nominees are Anne Hathaway for Worst Actress for a few films (Serenity and The Hustle), Fred Durst for Worst Director (The Fanatic), Matthew McConaughey for Worst Actor (Serenity) and John Travolta, who was twice nominated for Worst Actor ( The Fanatic and Trading Paint) and once in the Worst Screen Combo category for “John Travolta and every scenario he accepts.” Tyler Perry was nominated for both Worst Actress and Worst Supporting Actor for his many A Madea Family Funeral roles.

More positively, the former Razzies punching bags Adam Sandler (Uncut Gems), Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers) and Eddie Murphy (Dolemite Is My Name) were nominated for the Razzie Redeemer Award, a prize that recognizes the acclaimed roles of each actor in 2019.

The Razzies winners are usually announced the day before the actual Academy Awards, but this year the organizers chose to simply announce the nominees before the Sunday Oscars.

“Due to Oscar’s accelerated 2020 calendar, which has stressed the entire industry and is going to ruin the holidays for everyone, we have decided here at the top regions of the Razzie organization to avoid fear and set our own schedule this year, “organize the organizers mentioned earlier. A date for the Razzies award show was not announced at the time of printing.

View all Golden Raspberry Award nominees below:

WORST IMAGE

Cats

The fanatic

The Haunting of Sharon Tate

A Madea Family Funeral

Rambo: Last Blood

WORST ACTOR

James Franco, Zeroville

David Harbor, Hellboy

Matthew McConaughey, Serenity

Sylvester Stallone, Rambo: Last Blood

John Travolta, The Fanatic and Trading Paint

WORST ACTRESS

Hilary Duff, The Haunting or Sharon Tate

Anne Hathaway, The Hustle and Serenity

Francesca Hayward, Cats

Tyler Perry (as Medea), A Madea Family Funeral

Rebel Wilson, The Hustle

WORST SUPPORT ACTRES

Jessica Chastain, Dark Phoenix

Cassi Davis, A Madea Family Funeral

Judi Dench, cats

Fenessa Pineda, Rambo: First Blood

Rebel Wilson, cats

WORST SUPPORT ACTOR

James Corden, cats

Tyler Perry (as Joe), A Madea Family Funeral

Tyler Perry (as Uncle Heathrow), A Madea Family Funeral

Seth Rogen, Zeroville

Bruce Willis, glass

WORST SCREEN COMBO

Two half-feline / half-human hairballs, cats

Jason Derulo and his CGI castrated hump, Cats

Tyler Perry and Tyler Perry (or Tyler Perry), A Madea Family Funeral

Sylvester Stallone and his powerless rage, Rambo: First Blood

John Travolta and every scenario he accepts

WORST DIRECTOR

Fred Durst, The Fanatic

James Franco, Zeroville

Adrian Grunberg, Rambo: First Blood

Tom Hooper, cats

Neil Marshall, Hellboy

WORST SCREEN PLAY

Cats

The Haunting of Sharon Tate

Hellboy

A Madea Family Funeral

Rambo: Last Blood

WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF OR SEQUEL

Dark Phoenix

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Hellboy

A Madea Family Funeral

Rambo: Last Blood

WORST RECKLESS REDUCTION FOR HUMAN LIFE AND PUBLIC PROPERTY

Dragged over concrete

The Haunting of Sharon Tate

Hellboy

prankster

Rambo: First Blood

RAZZIE REDEEMER AWARD

Eddie Murphy, Dolemite is my name

Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and Toy Story 4

Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Will Smith, Aladdin