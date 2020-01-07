Loading...

The Pittsburgh Penguins have only scored five goals in their last nine regulatory periods. On Thursday, they lost a point in overtime against San Jose. They won an overtime win over Montreal on Saturday, but their luck increased because an inability to finish chances limited their attack and defensive errors saw the Florida Panthers a few goals, and Florida started the second half of the Penguins season with win a 4-1 at PPG Paints Arena.

Florida emptied the Penguins and the suddenly turbulent crowd from the third period when Mike Hoffman was unguarded in the right-hand circle. After a few minutes of Penguin’s momentum and pressure, Hoffman (14) whistled a top-of-the-range poler for the third Florida goal.

That was actually the end.

The penguins had a short turn around. They played in Montreal on Saturday at 7:00 PM, and the puck was returned to Pittsburgh on Sunday at 5:00 PM. The trip also included a passage through customs that adds time and takes peace away.

“I don’t think we’ve had the juice we’ve had in a number of games this year,” said Penguin’s head coach Mike Sullivan.

Penguins defender Kris Letang was officially assigned one giveaway. But that’s a bit shy of the real story. The Penguin’s top defender was out of trouble on Sunday. He was on ice for the first two Florida goals against and directly involved in each.)

Just a few minutes into the game, Letang was defeated on the outside by Florida striker Frank Vatrano, who then had a clear path to the Penguins net and goalkeeper Tristan Jarry.

“It’s not going to be perfect there, the kind of minutes that” Tangier “registers. It’s not going to be a flawless game, but (simplifying his game) is a conversation that (Letang) and I have quite often.”

Jarry saved the first rescue, but Vatrano (9) broke his own rebound in the net.

The Penguins rapid response team is active. Last Friday the Penguins responded quickly to every Nashville goal. On Saturday evening, the Penguins reacted quickly to Montreal’s opening goal and the Penguins did the same again on Sunday.

Only 84 seconds after Florida scored, the Penguins outbreak slipped behind the Florida front check while Dominik Simon raced ahead with two-on-one with Jared McCann. Simon fed McCann, who broke his 11th goal of the season.

The penguins, however, lost their position later in the first period. Letang was guilty of a turnover behind the Penguins network. Whether Letang made a bad pass or whether the attackers Sam Lafferty Joseph Blandisi and Thomas Di Pauli were out of position is a debate. Florida pounded and Brett Connolly (16) threw a shot over the penguin goalkeeper Tristan Jarry a few meters away.

Jarry allowed more than two goals for the fifth time this season. He stopped 32 of 35 shots, including an asterisk on Florida defender Aaron Ekblad, who was discovered for a one-timer in the right-hand circle.

Florida goalkeeper Chris Driedger also saved some nice saves. He stopped 31 of 32.

Evgenii Dadonov delivered the empty netter for more than two minutes to send the paying customers home early Sunday afternoon.