Cats, once YouTube stars, are now an 'emerging audience'

Every time Courtney Cirone grabs her iPad, her cat Cooper runs over as if a bag of sweets had just been shaken. He wants to watch YouTube, especially videos of squirrels and small birds running around. “His eyes grow super large and he moves his head back and forth past the animals,” says Cirone. “He lowers his head as if he were hiding. One time he looked at me, meowing as:” HELP ME TO CATCH THIS BASTARD. “

Cooper paws relentlessly to the screen, sometimes shouting head-first in an attempt to capture his digital prey. He likes these videos (along with clips from Dr. Phil). He is so obsessed that Cirone limits his viewing experience to three times a week because he is very close and she is careful with protecting his eyes. If she turns off her iPad, he even sulks. If this sounds strange, it is and is not: cats, famously the subjects of online videos, are now watching on the other side.

In addition to all the content for people, there is a growing world on YouTube especially for our feline friends. Loved by certain cat owners and occasionally defended by veterinarians and animal scientists, these videos use the instincts of cats to stalk, hunt, and hunt. Cat-focused images of small animals are particularly popular on the platform, posted by channels such as Little Kitty & Family, Handsome Nature and Videos for Your Cat. One of the most productive makers, Paul Dinning, has posted hundreds of videos for cats, including an eight-hour ‘Bird Bonanza’ that has been viewed almost 7 million times. According to YouTube’s Trends and Insights team, Dinning made eight of the 10 most viewed videos for cats in 2019.

Animated videos that are formatted such as games are also popular. One channel, Cat Games, has videos that tempt cats to paw at everything from goldfish and ladybugs to gnome mice and gingerbread men. There is also a Quidditch game and others based on Pac-Man, Minecraft, Star Wars and Game of Thrones.

Cat Games maker Max Gomboev, a motion designer from Russia, started making these videos for the first time as a tribute to his deceased cat. After seeing how many other cat owners liked them and the experience they had with cat-focused mobile apps, such as Cat Fishing 2, which offer much less variation, he started making videos more regularly. “It’s easier than installing an app and you can show my videos on a TV,” says Gomboev. “I usually make a new video every 10 days. Cats like to watch something new. “

Earnest Pettie, the leader of Trends and Insights on YouTube, has noticed the trend, which includes not only games but also relaxation music. There is also ASMR for cats. Pettie says that many video makers and channels jump in, and he considers it a “very interesting, emerging category of content.” In 2019, videos with the phrase “videos for cats” watched more than 55 million on the platform, a 41 percent increase from 2018. “We now have this world where cats are an emerging audience,” Pettie says, “and cat movies are an emerging trend. “

Of course cats are famously picky; they certainly do not all enjoy YouTube. But some research, not to mention the many comments about the positive reactions of cats, makes it clear that many do. A 2008 study of asylum cats concluded that these videos offer enrichment potential for indoor cats, and cat professionals and organizations recommend them.

Ingrid Johnson, a cat behavior therapist and veterinarian at a cat-specific clinic, says that videos for cats are more satisfying than laser pointers. Her clinic used to sell the same type of videos on DVD (when DVDs were one more thing). In combination with toys and sweets, Johnson says, the videos complete the picture of a more enriching environment.

