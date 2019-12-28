Loading...

Less than two weeks after Cats' arrival in cinemas, it's clear that the film wasn't going so well for Universal Pictures. Apparently people were so crazy about "digital fur technology" that they didn't even flock to the movie as a novelty. With a lack of critical acclaim and an extremely weak box office presentation, the film's stars (including Taylor Swift) have distanced themselves from the project, and even a HBO star is almost equally confusing (but still much better than Cats). The killer robot show was "speechless" after a screening. It looks like the cat's writing is on the wall, because Universal Pictures has now pulled the film's "For Your Consideration" campaign out of sight.

The change appears to be very recent, as Google’s results continue to show that cats are listed by name in the search results for that universal website page. However, a visit to the current page shows no link at all to Cats, only to Us, 1917, Queen and Slim, Abominable and The Secret Life of Pets 2. Following this disclosure, Variety states that the film will be quietly deleted the view of an academician elsewhere:

According to a source, Variety is also not featured on the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' streaming platform, where members can watch Oscar candidates

At least academician Evan Rachel Wood will be relieved not to see the film while he logs on to see the remaining Oscar screeners. Wood wrote that when she watched the film adaptation of the successful Broadway show, she felt she was "going to die." It looks like the film is a huge financial and critical devaluation and a lesson for everyone involved.

