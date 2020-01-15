Cats make the bushfire tragedy in Australia even worse

Cats are scientific, objective, monumental and horrible for the planet. In the US alone, free-roaming domestic cats kill up to 3.7 billion birds and 20.7 billion mammals a year, not to mention reptiles and amphibians. They are a scourge of the highest order.

Now cats are ready to aggravate the ecological crisis in Australia while an unprecedented burning season is tearing across the continent. Scientists have previously demonstrated that wild cats hunt for surviving animals in recently burned countries in Australia and exploit much of the injured or weakened state of the victims. A study found that a wild cat traveled 19 miles to a burn scar. Roaming cats can stay away for up to 50 days, butchering helpless locals in a now-arid landscape. (They probably use a combination of visibility and scent to locate forest fires on their smoke.)

In another study, researchers attached collar cameras to 13 wild cats and recorded 101 hunting events in an Australian savanna, 32 of which were successful. All in all, the number of dead was equivalent to 7.2 victims per cat every 24 hours, and the hunters didn’t even eat their killings for even a quarter of the time – they are so-called surplus killers. The cats were particularly successful when hunting in open areas, roughly analogous to a burning landscape, successfully killed 70 percent of the time. Yet another study found that feral cats are strongly attracted to areas that have recently been burned and usually avoid three months or older, perhaps because the vegetation has started to grow back by then, or they have just wiped out prey there.

Australia is bad with cats because the invasive cats have settled in almost 2% of the country, according to an estimate. At their most abundant, 100 cats can wrap themselves in a square kilometer. Because no cat is native to Australia, native species have not been adapted to avoid and escape them. Accordingly, the Australian government has made a large-scale attempt to eradicate cats to save the natives from destruction.

At the same time, the continent has become a dramatic phase for the ravages of climate change. A hotter world means drier vegetation and bigger fires, and this season’s fires behave in astonishing ways: instead of a mild forest fire that burns here and there, the entire ecosystems level out. In the past, species could escape to a neighboring rain forest, for example, but now Australia is so dry that even rain forests burn through it. Millions and millions of hectares have been burned in recent months and the firing season is far from over.

The severity of this year’s fires is unparalleled, says conservationist Sarah Legge, who studies the effects of wild cats after forest fires. “As for the recovery potential, that is something that worries us a lot.”

Some areas in Australia that usually burn every 50 to 100 years have been burned three or four times in the last two decades. “They have not had time to recover long enough before they are destroyed by another fire,” said Australian National University ecologist David Lindenmayer. “And that means that there is a very high inherent risk that the system will collapse in a different kind of environment.”

With the massive fires of the past few months, scientists will not know the full extent of the damage until they can enter it and conduct surveys. What they do know is that animals are confronted with various stressors after a bushfire. Their prey may have perished or fled, and herbivores have wiped out their vegetation. Not helping is the fact that Australia withers under a brutal drought, so wildlife already suffers from a lack of water.

