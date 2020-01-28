Catholic school teachers are planning a strike next week; public elementary teachers return to negotiations

Another strike could hit Ottawa schools next week with Catholic teachers who are planning to run away on February 4 if they don’t reach a contract deal.

However, there was also a breakthrough in one of the labor conflicts that hit schools in Ontario with a wave of rotating strikes. English public elementary teachers and the government are planning to renegotiate Wednesday. That union plans more strikes next week, including two days in a row at Ottawa schools, if a deal is not reached.

Four educational associations conduct tense contract negotiations with the provincial government. They fight against larger classes, compulsory online courses for high school students, a reduction in funding for students with special needs and a provincial law that limits the salary increases for civil servants to one percent per year.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce has criticized trade unions for “endangering student learning” by saying that the main issue in the disputes is compensation. Trade unions are looking for increases that reflect the rise in living costs, currently around two percent.

Lecce welcomed the return to negotiations with English public elementary teachers after the mediator had called both parties back on the table for talks on Wednesday.

“We are looking forward to the opportunity to negotiate to reach a voluntary settlement that will end the trade union-led escalation that hurts so many students,” Lecce said Tuesday.

“We hope that the trade union will come to the table with realistic proposals that prioritize student success over compensation requirements.”

The trade union strike schedule includes planned walkouts at primary schools in the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board on February 5 and 6.

Meanwhile, the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association announced that it would organize a strike across the province on February 4 to put more pressure on the government.

That strike would close all schools in the Catholic School Board of Ottawa. The Catholic Teachers’ Union organized its first province-wide walk on January 21, and then took a break until high school students completed the first semester exams.

Liz Stuart, the president of the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association, said that since January 9 there have been no talks and none are planned. The mediator said the parties are too far apart to make negotiations worthwhile, Stuart said in a release on Tuesday.

“We know that Ontarians are getting impatient with these negotiations. Frankly, we share their frustration, “she said. “But we cannot allow this government to wear us all down and force us to accept their devastating cuts. The long-term consequences for our schools and our students are simply unacceptable. Strike is difficult for everyone, but it is a sacrifice that we must make to show the government that we will not be deterred in our efforts to protect what we have worked so hard to build. “

Negotiations are also planned for two days this week with the union representing teachers on French-speaking school boards.

The educational associations are also concerned with work delays that affect report cards, excursions and extracurricular activities. For example, in English public primary schools, teachers plan to escalate their work delay on February 3 by not participating in extracurricular activities during the school day.

Most English public schools do not issue winter report cards to elementary students, while high school students receive a report with grades but no comments.

Strikes at schools in the Ottawa area

Ottawa Catholic School Board:All schools close 4 February if there is no breakthrough in negotiations and teachers continue with a planned strike throughout the province.

Ottawa-Carleton District School Board: Primary schools close on February 5 and 6 if no deal is reached in provincial negotiations and teachers continue with strikes. The lessons are also canceled for students in grades 7 and 8 of Bell, Earl of March, Longfields-Davidson Heights, Merivale and Sir Robert Borden high schools. The strike action also affects students of the CHEO Treatment Center and M.F. McHugh Education Center.

Negotiations are planned between the union, the government and school boards on January 29.

Upper Canada District School Board:Elementary teachers will strike on January 29 and cancel classes for kindergarten students up to class 8. Classes for those grades are also canceled on February 5 and 6 if no deal is reached and elementary teachers continue with strikes.

Renfrew County District School Board:All schools close on 3 and 6 February if no deal is reached and elementary teachers strike.

