Catholic bishops urge Trudeau to abolish changes to legislation to help with dying paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

The questionnaire asked people to consider safety measures to prevent abuse if the required cause of death has been removed from the law, but Gagnon says it is inappropriate to use a survey to address “serious moral questions.”

In his letter, Gagnon says that bishops in principle agree with consulting Canadians, but a survey that was only available online for two weeks is not enough.

In a statement late Friday evening, the Justice Ministry said: “The recent online consultation focused on responding to the issues raised in the Truchon ruling.”

It further noted that the government received nearly 300,000 responses from the public, “showing how involved Canadians are with this very important issue.”

“Our government recognizes that medical assistance with dying is a complex and deeply personal issue,” the statement said. “We remain committed to protecting vulnerable people and at the same time protecting the charter rights of all Canadians.”

But Gagnon, the Archbishop of Winnipeg, says that the research also did not pay attention to the fears and concerns of the elderly and people with disabilities.

“The ministry of healing and counseling of the Church’s sick includes national and regional networks of parishes and care institutions that vulnerable Canadians and their families rely on for support and care,” he says.

“We visit elderly people who are lonely, isolated, abandoned and insufficiently supported by health care and social services. We listen to those who, gripped by a physical or psychological crisis, see no reason to continue. “

All these people are threatened by assisted death and need advocacy, support, and protection offered by the safeguards that the government is trying to destroy, he says.

Experience has shown that patients are more likely to ask for help with dying when their pain is not treated properly or when they are lonely or socially marginalized, Gagnon adds.

He says that palliative care has not yet been fully realized and made accessible in Canada, even though it is trying to ease the pain, loneliness, fear and despair that can lead to the “tragic failure” of assisted death.

Gagnon urges the government to hear from parents of children with mental illness, caregivers who do not wish to allow assisted mortality, and older or disabled patients who have been abused by caregivers.

“We, as bishops of Catholic believers in Canada, appeal to the government to conduct a more rigorous, impartial, and long-term study of the problems inherent in euthanasia / suicide assistance by involving those whose experiences offer a different perspective and even offer inconvenient truths. “

The Trudeau government has considered how to change the law in a way that protects against abuse.

Justice Minister David Lametti has said that he wants a bill for the House of Commons as soon as possible.

Lametti has not ruled out that he is requesting an extension of the deadline of 11 March set by the court, but he said he would first like to see what level of consensus exists in Parliament.

Dying with Dignity Canada has warned against applying more obstacles that can unfairly deprive people of the right to assisted death and be shot again by the courts.

Requiring consultation with medical specialists can, for example, create real barriers to entry, especially for people living outside major cities, the organization has argued.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 31, 2020.

