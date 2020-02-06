Catherine Zeta-Jones pays homage to deceased father-in-law Kirk Douglas

Catherine Zeta-Jones remembers her ‘sweet’ father-in-law Kirk Douglas with a sweet tribute.

The Hollywood Golden Age star died at the age of 103, confirmed Zeta-Jones’s husband and Kirk’s son Michael Douglas on Wednesday.

“To my dear Kirk, I will love you for the rest of my life,” Zeta-Jones wrote on Instagram, alongside a black-and-white photo of her giving Kirk a kiss on the cheek.

“I miss you already,” she added. “Sleep tight…”

The tribute from the actress to the deceased actor comes about two months after celebrating Kirk’s 103rd birthday.

“This man on my knee is 103 !!!!! Happy Birthday Daddy !!! I love you with all my heart. Zet ”Zeta-Jones wrote on December 9 and shared a throwback photo of the duo.

Michael also posted a photo of his father on his milestone birthday on Instagram – which was also the same day he received a Golden Globe nomination for the Kominsky method – and wrote: “Happy birthday dad! You are a living legend and you the whole family sends you all love in their hearts! #KirkDouglas # 103. ”

After his first post, the 75-year-old actor also posted a photo with his father, who Michael said was “proud” of his nomination.

“12.9.2019 what a great day! Thank you to HFPA for nominating @GoldenGlobes and for making my father proud on his 103rd birthday! #TheKominskyMethod ‘, the actor wrote the photo.

Michael shared the tragic news of his father’s death on Wednesday with an explanation.

“It is with great sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas has left us today at the age of 103,” said Michael in a statement. “To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian person whose dedication to justice and the goals he believed in are a norm for all of us to strive for. “

The actor continued: “But for me and my brothers Joel and Peter, he was just a dad, for Catherine, a beautiful father-in-law, for his grandchildren and great-grandchild their loving grandfather, and for his wife Anne, a wonderful husband. “

“Kirk’s life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in the film that will last for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who has worked to help the public and bring peace to the planet,” he added. “I want to end with the words I told him on his last birthday and that will always be true. Daddy, I love you so much and I am so proud that I am your son. “

Kirk Douglas is survived by his wife of 65 years Anne Buydens, 100, as well as his family, including his three sons, Michael, Joel and Eric.