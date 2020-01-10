Cate Blanchett plays Phyllis Schlafly in 'Mrs. America Trailer

Loading...

Cate Blanchett portrays late conservative activist Phyllis Schlafly in the new trailer for Ms. America, a limited series of nine episodes to come on FX on Hulu. The show will launch its first three episodes on April 15, with the following episodes airing every Wednesday.

America follows Schlafly’s efforts to dissuade the women’s liberation movement, lead the conservative moral majority movement, and prevent ratification of the equal rights amendment in the late 1970s. Schlafly, a devout Catholic Roman was also a staunch opponent of abortion and leftist American politics, the New York Times noted in its obituary. The liberal women’s leader, Betty Friedan, compared her to a religious heretic and called her “Aunt Tom”. his book A Choice Not an Echo, sold over three million copies. She died in 2016.

“This fight is not a question of equality, it is a question of power”, notes Blanchett, like Schlafly, in the trailer. “And I’m just getting started.”

The rest of the principle expressed in Ms. America depicts key feminist figures from the second wave of the era, including Rose Byrne as Gloria Steinem, Margo Martindale as Bella Abzug, Uzo Aduba as Shirley Chisholm, Elizabeth Banks as Jill Ruckelshaus and Tracey Ullman like Betty Friedan. “We are a political movement, not a sorority,” said Byrne at a rally of activists. “We cannot decide how the battle lines are drawn.”

Other cast members include Sarah Paulson, John Slattery, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Ari Graynor, Melanie Lynskey and Kayli Carter.

Dahvi Waller created the series and serves as a showrunner and executive producer alongside Stacey Sher, Coco Francini, Cate Blanchett, Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck.