Catching KC: mandatory improvements for the Broncos infringement start in the sketch

Nov. 17 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Denver Broncos tight end Noah Fant (87) celebrates with fullback Andy Janovich (32) after Janovich scored a touchdown in the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings in the US. Bank Stadium. Compulsory credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos have a high hill to climb into their own division.

It’s very clear that Kansas City leaders are the AFC West favorite as long as Patrick Mahomes is Patrick Mahomes and the only way to run with him is a drastically improved attack.

As indicated by Broncos Blitz podcast host Ronnie Kohrt. Drastically improving the attack is priority number 1 and must remain the priority, even if this means a sacrifice on the defensive side. Possibly get a young receiver option in Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs, Ceedee Lamb, where does Kohrt end up with the young wide receivers?

Although the young core for the Broncos is intact, there are still a number of defensive positions that Denver could try to strengthen or just to get better talent. Kohrt takes over all those positions in the latest edition of the podcast.