Catching Kansas City: how close are the Broncos?

Oct. 28 2018; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass against Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller (58) in the first half at Arrowhead Stadium. Compulsory credit: Jay Biggerstaff-VS TODAY Sport

The Denver Broncos finished the season on a promising note at 7-9.

Their division divine, the Kansas City Chiefs, go to the Super Bowl.

That is currently the gap between the Pacific between Denver and the AFC West title for the future. Patrick Mahomes who runs the show in Kansas City has completely changed the division and can dominate the division for a while.

The newest Broncos Blitz podcast host Ronnie Kohrt explains what it takes for the Broncos to ‘catch KC’. How far are Drew Lock, Courtland Sutton, Phillip Lindsay and the Broncos infringement from catching Mahomes? Can Von Miller, Bradley Chubb and Justin Simmons build a strong enough defense to fight for years against a “special” hall of fame talent in Mahomes?

Kohrt also discusses how the Broncos build their team and how it can be tailor-made for a situation in which they can see themselves in the coming five years.