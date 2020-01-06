Catch up on all the Golden Globes moments

Loading...

The 77th Golden Globes was supposed to be a crowning achievement for Netflix. Instead, a pair of epics on the big screen won top honors on Sunday, while the technically dazzling tale of Sam Mendes’s “1917” World War won the prize for best picture, drama and the radiant fable of Los Angeles “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” by Quentin Tarantino “Won the prize for best film, comedy or musical. The victories for “1917” were a surprise, beating favorites such as “The Marriage Story” by Noah Baumbach, the main nominee with six nods, and “The Irishman” by Martin Scorsese. Both are acclaimed versions of Netflix. but collectively only won one award, for the supporting performance of Laura Dern as a divorce lawyer in “Marriage Story”. “The Irishman” has been excluded. “1917” also won the best director for Mendes. The film was made in long sinuous sequences, giving the impression that the film takes place in a long shot. “I hope it means people will show up and see it on the big screen, as expected,” said Mendes, whose film was released nationwide on Friday. Despite Manson’s murders in 1969, “Once upon a Time … in Hollywood”, was a ranked comedy and had an easier path to victory than the most competitive drama category. Brad Pitt won the Best Supporting Actor Award, his first Actor Globe since his 1996 victory for “12 Monkeys”, further strengthening his status as Oscar favorite. Tarantino also won the best screenplay. “I wanted to bring my mom, but I couldn’t because any woman next to whom they say I’m going out so it would be just inconvenient,” said Pitt. Ricky Gervais hosted the Fifth Time Ceremony. Throughout the night, the winners took advantage of their time to talk about the news, including Australia’s wildfires, growing tensions with Iran, rights women and the importance of LGBT pioneers.Patricia Arquette, winner for her performance in “ The Act, Hulu “Referred to the targeted murder of the Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in the United States, saying that history will never be remembered not the day for the Globes but would see “a country on the brink of war”. She urged everyone to vote in the November presidential election. opened the show by declaring that Netflix had taken over Hollywood after its 34 nominations. dominant in the Globes. “This show should just be me coming out,” Well done, Netflix. You win everything tonight, “he said. Ultimately, Netflix only won two awards: Dern’s victory plus one for Olivia Colman’s performance in “The Crown”. Instead, the awards were widely distributed among traditional Hollywood studios, independent labels like A24, cable heavyweights like HBO and newcomers like Hulu. Renee Zelleweger (“Judy”) won the best actress in a drama, his fourth Globe. But, as always at the Globes, there were surprises. Taron Egerton, a regular presence on the awards circuit this year, won the award for best actor in a comedy or musical for his Elton John in “Rocketman” – an honor that many had awarded to Eddie Murphy (“Dolemite Is My Name “). Awkwafina, the star of the successful family drama “The Farewell”, became the first Asian woman to win the best actress in a comedy or musical. “If anything, if I run into hard times, I can sell this,” said Awkwafina, holding the price. American-Egyptian actor Ramy Youssef won the award for best actor in a comedy series for his Hulu show “Ramy”. white, something the Globes have been criticized for. Michelle Williams, who won the award for best actress in a limited series for “Fosse / Verdon”, defended women’s reproductive rights in her acceptance speech. “When it’s time to vote, please do it for your own sake,” said Williams. “It’s what men have been doing for years, that’s why the world is so much like them.” The best actor was this year’s most competitive category, with nominees like Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”) and Antonio Banderas (“Pain and Glory”). But Joaquin Phoenix won for his performance in the divisive but extremely popular “Joker”. Phoenix delivered a speech that began by awarding HFPA the vegan meal served at the ceremony. Last Award for Best Supporting Actress for Performance as Divorce Advocate in “Marriage Story”, was his fifth Globe. Her victory deprived “The Hustlers” star Jennifer Lopez of her first acting award. The best actor in a limited series went to Russell Crowe for the Showtime series “The Loudest Voice”. He was not present because of the raging forest fires in his “Make no mistake, the tragedy in Australia is based on climate change,” said Crowe in a statement read by presenters Jennifer. Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. Phoebe Waller-Bridge followed her Emmy journey by winning the best comedy series and the best actress in a comedy series. She thanked former President Barack Obama for putting “Fleabag” on his list of the best of 2019. With a smile, she added: “As some of you may know, he has always been on mine.” HBO had a big night. “Chernobyl” won the best limited edition and for the performance of Stellan Skarsgård. The second season of “Succession” beat “The Crown” from Netflix and the first Apple TV Plus Globe nominee, “The Morning Show”. Brian Cox, the patriarch of Rupert Murdoch of “Succession”, also won the award for best actor in a drama series. The best foreign language film went to “Parasite” by Bong Joon Ho, the gold palm of Cannes in South Korea. “Once you have overcome the subtitle barrier, you will be exposed to many more incredible films,” said Bong, speaking through a translator. Tom Hanks, also nominated for his supporting role as Fred Rogers in “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”, received the Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award. The Carol Burnett Prize, a similar honorary award for television achievement, was awarded to Ellen DeGeneres. She was moved by Kate McKinnon who said that the example of DeGeneres guided her in her own coming out. “The only thing that made the scene less scary was to see Ellen on TV,” said McKinnon. Hanks’ speech had its own emotional moment when it caught The sight of his wife and four children at a table near the stage stifled. “A man is lucky that the family is seated like this,” said Hanks. Elton John and Bernie Taupin won the heaviest battle of the evening, defeating Beyonce and Taylor Swift. Their “I’m Gonna Love Me Again” won the best song. “This is the first time I have won an award with him,” said Elton of his songwriter partner. The 90 voting members of the HFPA have traditionally had little in common with the nearly 9,000 industry professionals who make up the Academy of Film Arts and Sciences. The HFPA is known for packing its show with as much power as possible, sometimes even rewarding the likes of “The Tourist” and “Burlesque.” The Sunday show may have added to this story with an unexpected price for “Missing Link For the best animated feature on films like “Toy Story 4” and “Frozen 2.” No one was more surprised than its director, Chris Butler, “I am flabbergasted,” he said. But the Globes could have an unusual influence this year. This year’s condensed award season schedule (the Oscars are February 9) brings the Globes and the Academy Awards closer together. Voting for the Oscar nominations began on Thursday. voters were sure to watch something they didn’t see much: filmmakers. Only men were nominated for best director and none of the 10 films for best film was directed by a woman. Ti me’s Up, the militant group that debuted at the 2018 Globes dressed in black, called the omission “unacceptable.”

