Cat survives early morning fire in Annapolis Valley – Halifax

A Nova Scotia fire department says a cat escaped unharmed from a house fire early Monday morning.

The fire department received a call at 8:30 a.m. regarding a fire in a two-story apartment building on Bishop Mountain Road in North Kingston, N.S.

In a phone interview with Global News, Kingston fire chief Watson Armstrong said a fireman had to leave the scene to get medical help.

"As a precaution, a fireman was picked up in the ambulance," says Armstrong.

No further information was provided on the firefighter's condition.

No other injuries were reported.

According to a press release from Canadian Red Cross spokesman Dan Bedell, the organization of a family of two displaced people is helping as a result of the fire.

"A woman and her adult son rented the house," says Bedell. "Your landlord provides alternative accommodations, and the Canadian Red Cross volunteers have both helped with emergency purchases such as food and clothing."

The fire departments of Middleton, Nictaux and Aylesford also responded to the call of the incident.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is still ongoing.

