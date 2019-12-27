Loading...

Cat rescued after being found frozen in the shipping container

Updated: 11:26 AM EST December 27, 2019

A stray cat that was found frozen in a shipping container outside a Dedham restaurant during last week's cold wave is recovering in the Boston Animal Rescue League.

"Miraculously, the cat, now called Schooner, not only survived but is on its way to finding a new home," ARL officials said.

Dedham Animal Control Officer Jayson Tracy contacted ARL after he discovered the cat early one morning last week, stuck to the container outside TGI Fridays along Providence Highway.

The cat was carefully removed from the container and taken to the ARL Animal Care and Adoption Center in Dedham.

"It is likely that Schooner's coat was wet, and with an intense cold and real temperatures well below zero, once the cat came into contact with the container, it was immediately trapped," ARL officials said.

It is not known for how long the cat was frozen in the container, the ARL said.

"Schooner was very thin, dehydrated and showed the typical bumps and bruises of living outdoors, which included a fractured tooth, but surprisingly he did not suffer from hypothermia," ARL officials said.

Schooner has "eaten voraciously" and has won a pound since arriving at the center, and has become a staff favorite for his calm and friendly behavior, the ARL said.

Schooner will soon be placed in foster homes so he can continue to gain weight, his fractured tooth will be removed, sterilized, and then he will be ready to find his home forever, the ARL said.

