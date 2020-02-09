Cat left in the Queen Elizabeth Park in Vancouver that is happy to be found

VANCOUVER (NEWS 1130) – When Lenara Emirova heard a rustling from the scrub in Queen Elizabeth Park on Saturday, she never expected to find a young cat left with his courier, a bag of expensive food, and a water dish.

“I heard something move under the bushes. First I got scared and then – it was something white – I realized that it wasn’t a raccoon or something wild. I came closer and saw that there was a little cat under the tree, “she says.

Pets are not allowed in her apartment, so she hit the cat back in the carriage and took the frightened creature back to the restaurant where she works.

“The poor cat was super scared and wet,” she explains. “When they took it out of the cage, they realized that the cat is really sick. It is covered with scratches and scars and was not in healthy condition. “

The SPCA brought the cat – who was identified as a man less than a year old – to an emergency veterinarian.

One of Emirova’s colleagues has already named him Lucky because she has found a red envelope with Lucky Money with a madman in it under the cat’s blanket in the bag.

Emirova will receive an update on the condition of the kitten on Monday.

In the meantime, she says she’s still trying to figure out why someone would do such a thing.

“I didn’t want to leave it there because I felt so bad. I almost cried when I discovered that someone had thrown their pet away. Even with the food, there are raccoons and coyotes in the park, they would easily eat this little thing. “