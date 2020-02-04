Castlevania Season 3 will be released on Netflix in March

Castlevania was a pretty successful hit on the Netflix streaming service. The animated adaptation maintains the mature feel and tone of the video game franchise and the series has brought a new wave of fans. Whether you’re a veteran of the video game franchise or a novice, there are also enough viewers to watch the series when each season appears on Netflix so production can continue.

We’re not going to spoil anything from the series if you haven’t seen the previous season yet, but Netflix has finally revealed when season 3 will be available. Announcement via the official Netflix Twitter account, which informs followers about what’s next from the service. According to the Twitter post, viewers will have the opportunity to enjoy the next season on March 5, 2020.

Unfortunately we expected nothing more from the latest season than more mystery, murder, chaos and of course vampires. Fortunately, we don’t have to wait long to enjoy the last season. With this in mind, there seems to be another video game franchise for Netflix.

There are rumors online that Netflix has a Resident Evil franchise that would be unique compared to the video game series along with the blockbuster film franchise. If you believe these rumors, resident evil production will begin in South Africa later this year, but nothing official has been released by Netflix at the moment.

Source: Twitter