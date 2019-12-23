Castleford Food Bank Solicits Donations After Christmas

Loading...

"After Christmas is when those who struggle most need help," says the coordinator of the Castleford Food Bank.

Tim Weeks and his wife Linda are coordinators of a food bank at Smawthorne Community Church, known as the Link Food Bank.

Weve asked a charming young man to collect 329 Advent calendars for those who can't afford it this year. "

They specialize in helping local families who find it difficult to afford food, to do this they rely on donations from businesses, schools, and schools. organizations and individuals.

Weeks said, "At Christmas there is an increase in donations, we can help about 30 families a week in the summer, but in the winter that number doubles.

"Very nice people have donated, Castleford Tigers, Warburtons the Schools, supermarkets and Slimming World – to name a few.

“It’s great that people are contributing to Christmas, it’s so nice to see community members helping our less fortunate. We are very grateful to the contributors and volunteers.

"The last thing we want is for a child to feel like he was not appreciated or for Christmas to be a waste of time."

The food bank is open every Friday evening. They provide families with food packages for families throughout the year and send them a basket full of essentials and treats at Christmas.

This year, volunteers helped pack and distribute packages to families shortly before Christmas Day.

Tim said: "We are very grateful for all the help in the community, however, there are still people in crisis after Christmas.

“In January, the bills hit low-income families the hardest. Once the December bills are paid, they find themselves in a heat or meal situation, which can be terrifying for people, especially with children.

"We are very fortunate that people donate all year, but about 2 years ago we ran out of food to donate as early as the end of Christmas."

"It's the same every year, in the New Year, we have more people coming for help but fewer donations.

"By making a donation to a food bank, you could ease the burden on parents and individuals who buy food at a very frightening time, throughout January, February and March, when bills and / or debts are piling up.

"We have to remember that we give back to someone who deserves as much dignity and respect as you and I, we would not refuse anyone.

"Everyone's situation is different and the bread and butter of organizations like the Link Food Bank help people and your support goes a long way."