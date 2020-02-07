Caste and Key cast full list of characters from the Netflix series

Fans of hit strip series Locke and Key had to wait a long time (and endure a few false starts) before the material got a screen adaptation, but the coming-of-age mystery has now landed on Netflix.

The series sees three siblings moving to a large home in Matheson, Massachusetts after the dramatic death of their father – where they quickly find some mysterious, magical keys.

The beloved characters from the comic books are depicted on the screen by a talented group of actors, young and old – here’s everything you need to know about the cast …

Jackson Robert Scott plays Bode Locke

Who is Bode Locke? The rather precocious Bode, the youngest of the Locke brothers and sisters, has a sense of perception beyond his years and can often be seen as disobedient instructions from his older brothers and sisters.

What else has Jackson Robert Scott been in? Scott’s most prominent role to date is Georgie playing in the recent two-part film adaptation of Stephen King’s IT, while also appearing in episodes of Criminal Minds and Fear The Walking Dead.

Connor Jessup plays Tyler Locke

Who is Tyler Locke? Tyler is the old child in the Locke family, and has a rather cynical, weather-beaten perspective on life – deeply affected by the death of his father and subsequent displacement throughout the country.

What else has Connor Jessup been to? Fans of the sci-fi show Falling Skies will recognize Jessup as the character Ben Mason, while other credits include roles in the anthology series American crime and the movie Closet Monster.

Emilia Jones plays Kinsey Locke

Who is Kinsey Locke? Middle child Kinsey is the most artistic member of the Locke family and can count courage and creativity among its strongest qualities.

What else has Emilia Jones done? Jones appeared in The Rings of Akhaten in the episode Doctor Who in 2013 and was also part of the lead role in the film What We Did On Our Holiday – starring David Tennant, Rosamund Pike and Billy Connoly.

Sherri Saum plays Ellie Whedon

Who is Ellie Whedon? Ellie is an old friend of the late father of the Locke children, Rendell, and has been living in Matheson for a long time. She currently works as a teacher at the local school.

What else has Sherri Saum been to? Saum was part of the main cast for the family drama The Fosters and last year appeared in three episodes of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Griffin Gluck plays Gabe

Who is Gabe? Gabe attends the boarding school in Matheson and forms a close friendship with Kinsey shortly after they meet.

What else has Griffin Guck been in? Gluck was recently featured in the Netflix movie Tall Girl, and is perhaps best known for playing one of the lead roles in the American series American Vandal.

Darby Stanchfield plays Nina Locke

Who is Nina Locke? Nina is the mother of the three Locke children and the widow of Rendell, whose death she mourns. Although it was her decision to move to Matheson, she is unaware of the magical nature of the house.

What else has Darby Stanchfield been in? The most prominent roles in Stanchfield’s career so far are her turns as Abby Whelan on Scandal and April Green on Jericho – while she also played a recurring role in the first Mad Men series, where she played Helen Bishop.

Laysla De Oliveira plays Dodge

Who is Dodge? Dodge is a mysterious, tricky woman who encounters Bode as he explores the terrain of the Matheson way.

What else has Laysla De Oliviera been in? The Oliviera appeared on TV series such as iZombie and The Gifted and also played a role in Netflix film In The Tall Grass – an adaptation of the eponymous novella Stephen King and Joe Hill.

Petrice Jones plays Scot

Who is Scot? Another Matheson resident who befriends Kinsey notices that Scot soon develops feelings for her. He is also an avid filmmaker.

What else has Petrice Jones done? Jones previously appeared in episodes of Holby City and Doctors, and more recently he appeared as part of the main cast in the Step Up: High Water series.

Thomas Mitchell Barnet plays Sam Lesser

Who is Sam Lesser? A villain from the series, Sam is a former classmate of Tyler and was responsible for the death of Rendell.

What else has Thomas Mitchell Barnet done? Earlier screen roles for Barnet include TV shows Wayne and In The Dark.

Bill Heck plays Rendell Locke

Who is Rendell Locke? The deceased father of the Locke children and Nina’s husband, Rendell, worked as an accompanying consolor for his murder.

What else has Bill Heck been to? Heck has appeared in a large number of acclaimed American TV shows, including The Leftovers, The Good Wife and The Alienits, while he also played a minor role in the anthology film The Clad Brothers The Ballad or Buster Scruggs.