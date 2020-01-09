Cast of Death in Paradise Season 9 | Guest stars for 2020

Loading...

Death in paradise is back! With Ardal O’Hanlon as DI Jack Mooney at the helm of the team in Saint Marie and Aude Legastelois as DS Madeleine Dumas alongside Shyko Amos (Ruby Patterson) and Tobi Bakare (JP Hooper), we are ready for another series of the Caribbean thriller ,

In the ninth series, they are also accompanied by some impressive guest stars – including Adrian Edmondson, Samuel West, Nell Hudson, Steve Pemberton, Alexander Vlahos, Javone Prince and Samantha Bond.

And of course we will meet our brand new Detective Inspector: Neville Parker, played by Ralf Little, who will slip into Jack’s shoes during the course of the series.

Here are all the Death in Paradise stars and the characters they will play. They are updated weekly as soon as an episode comes out:

Ardal O’Hanlon plays DI Jack Mooney

Who is DI Jack Mooney? Death in Paradise’s current Detective Inspector arrived in 2017 and is based in Saint Marie. He is friendly and unobtrusive, and at first glance he can look awkward – but among all that, he has a talent for solving crimes. As the BBC puts it: “At the scene, Jack tends to drive off-piste – much to the astonishment of his team – but his seemingly unpredictable methods can often clear up a case.”

Jack lost his beloved wife before moving from London to the Caribbean, and he and his adult daughter Siobhan mourned her deeply. But in the ninth series, it looks like he’s thinking of romance again …

What was Ardal O’Hanlon in? The Irish comedian and actor is known for playing the unsuspecting and naive Father Dougal McGuire in Father Ted. Since then he has appeared in My Hero, Robbie the Reindeer, Blessed, London Irish, After Hours and Skins and recently appeared as an Eammon in Derry Girls. In 2007 O’Hanlon made a memorable appearance as Brannigan in Doctor Who.

Tobi Bakare plays JP Hooper

Who is the officer JP Hooper? Today, apart from the Commissioner, JP is the longest-serving member of the Saint-Marie police force and an intelligent and capable officer who has gained trust over the years. He used to be Dwayne’s right hand, but since leaving, he’s been teaching the ropes to his new partner – Ruby Patterson.

What was Tobi Bakare in? He played Eggy’s friend Jamal in Kingsman: The Golden Circle and Kingsman: The Secret Service. Previously, he appeared as Jamie in The Smoke and Chuk’s Akinade in The Tunnel, and as Andy Dixon in The Shadow Line.

Shyko Amos plays Ruby Patterson

Who is Officer Ruby Patterson? With Commissioner Patterson as her uncle, Ruby was able to complete a job with the Honoré Police directly from the police academy. Since then, she has tried to prove herself to boss DI Jack Mooney and her partner JP, but it has not always been smooth.

According to the BBC, “Ruby is not a shrinking purple. Her innate ability to deal with everyone makes her a natural cop. It’s just that wherever Ruby goes, chaos follows. Things like appointments, punctuality and general order are not her priorities in life, which can be a little annoying for everyone around her. But despite her shortcomings, Ruby’s happy, laid-back attitude is always fun to be around. “

What was Shyko Amos? Death in Paradise is Shkyo Amo’s first major breakthrough in the television world, apart from a brief appearance in A Very English Scandal.

Aude Legastelois plays Madeleine Dumas

Who is Madeleine Dumas? Paris-born and raised Madeleine had traveled to the previous series to review DI Jack Mooney’s work – and initially she wasn’t impressed with what she found. However, she was soon convinced of his methods and life on the island and now she is here forever.

“Saint Marie introduced Madeleine to a team and community full of qualities that she avoided – warmth, empathy, inclusiveness, friendship, and support,” the BBC said. “Sometimes it scares her, but maybe she’ll start to understand that there are alternative ways to achieve satisfaction.”

What was Aude Legastelois in? Since Aude Legastelois started her career as a film actress a few years ago, she has appeared in Budapest, Back Home, They Had a Dream and Nox.

Ralf Little will play DI Neville Parker

Who is DI Neville Parker? The new Detective Inspector who will take over from DI Jack Mooney during Season 9. We don’t know much about him yet, but we do know that he’s visiting from Manchester and somehow staying in Saint Marie forever.

“It took less than 0.005 seconds to say yes to playing the new DI!” Said Little. “How could I not? Ardal has been wonderful and following in his footsteps in the last few series, in an idyllic place like Guadeloupe, was a great honor and a dream come true. It is a pleasure to play Neville and me can’t wait for viewers to see him in paradise in this series. “

What was Ralf Little in? He is perhaps best known for playing Antony in the Royle Family and Jonny Keogh in Two Pints ​​of Lager and a Packet of Crisps. The Manchester-born actor also has a background as a football player. and his recent TV shows included The A Word, Doctor Who (as the character steadfast) and Borderline.

Don Warrington plays Commissioner Selwyn Patterson

Who is Commissioner Selwyn Patterson? Selwyn Patterson has reached the top level of police chiefs on Saint Marie and is a productive networker and a talented political actor. He is rarely entrusted with policing, but always keeps an eye on his team – and rarely misses the chance to release a dry double network against DI Jack Mooney. He is very proud of his niece, Officer Ruby Patterson.

What was Don Warrington? Don Warrington OBE is an experienced stage and film actor who first became known to the public as Philip in the 1970s television series Rising Damp. Since then, C.A.T.S. Eyes, New Street Law, Playing the King, Hamlet, Henry IX and The Five. He played as President of the UK’s Alternative Universe in 2006 in the Doctor Who episode Rise of Cybermen and (briefly) participated in Strictly Come Dancing in 2008.

Elizabeth Bourgine plays Catherine Bordey

Who is catherine Catherine is described as “attractive, bright, friendly and one of the island’s local treasures”. She is a French woman who has spent a must of her adult life in Saint Marie. She runs a popular beach bar in Honoré and knows everyone in the city.

What was Elizabeth Bourgine in? In France, the actress is best known for films and television programs such as private lessons (Cours privé), A heart in winter (Un cœur en hiver) and My best friend (Mon meilleur ami). She recently appeared in the television films Murders in Rochefort and Written in Blood.

Nina Wadia plays Anna Houghton

Who is Anna Houghton? A British tourist visiting Saint Marie and a potential love interest for DI Jack Mooney. Anna spends New Year’s Eve on the island witnessing a masked murderer wanted for murder and brings her evidence to the police.

Nina Wadia tells RadioTimes.com: “She’s been traveling for a year because it’s on her bucket list and she had a little time with her ex-husband Mike, who was pretty selfish, and she thinks, ‘You know what, I don’t need it like that in my life I’ll just go and do what I always wanted to do. “And she literally flies out, and when she least expects to meet someone, she sees Jack. And for them it’s pretty instantaneous. She only knows that she likes him. “

What was Nina Wadia in? Nina Wadia is best known for her role as Zainab in the BBC soap EastEnders, a role she played for six years until she left in 2013. Since then we have seen her in Trollied, Danny and Mick, Aladdin, Still Open All Hours. Holby City, Blackpool Express murder and origins. Later, she also starred in the sketch comedy show Goodness Gracious Me.

Samuel West plays Donald McCormack

Who is Donald McCormack? Donald inherited the family distillery on the island, but business is bad and he goes bankrupt.

What was Samuel West in? Samuel West was born into an actor family; his parents are actually Timothy West and Prunella Scales. He has a career as a theater director, narrator and actor with credits such as Howards End, Notting Hill, Suffragette, Am Chesil Beach, Darkest Hour (as Anthony Eden), The Crown (as Anthony Blunt) and Mr Selfridge.

Elliot Cowan plays Aaron McCormack

Who’s Aaron McCormack? Donald’s estranged younger brother, who has always been annoyed that his father only left the distillery to his eldest son. Since then, Aaron has become a successful businessman himself – as the owner of an airline – and has a luxury villa and a beautiful woman. On New Year’s Eve 2019, he comes home and finds his wife dead and a message scribbled on the floor with lipstick.

What was Elliot Cowan? The main roles included King Henry Tudor in The Spanish Princess, Daron-Vex in Krypton, Tom Wilson in Innocent, Ptolemy in Alexander, Lorenzo de Medici in Da Vinci’s Demons and Mr Darcy in the film Lost in Austen from 2008.

Nell Hudson plays Tabitha

Who is tabitha? An airline administration assistant who works closely with Aaron McCormack.

What was Nell Hudson in? Her two best-known roles as Nancy Skerrett in Victoria and Laoghaire in Outlander. She also played Charlotte Humphreys in Informer and was a guest in an episode of Call the Midwife.

Adrian Edmondson plays Charles

Who is charles An accountant and a colleague / friend of Donald McCormack who is with him on New Years Eve.

What was Adrian Edmondson in? Most recently, Adrian Edmondson was seen as Daniel Cook in EastEnders and Superintendent Cliff Walker in Bancroft. You can also remember him as Evil Father William from the miniseries Cheat, Max Dennis from Summer of Rockets or Captain Peavy in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. In the 1980s Edmondson first became famous as Vyvyan in the boys.

Alex Gaumond plays Oscar Samuel

Who is Oscar Samuel? A local man with alcohol problems and a criminal record.

What was Alex Gaumond in? The Montreal-born Canadian actor is best known for starring in the West End in productions like Legally Blonde, Matilda (as Miss Trunchbull) and We Will Rock You. He also had a handful of TV and film roles: Mark Kasdan in Hampstead, André in My Dinner with Hervé and a waiter in The Hustle.