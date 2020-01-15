After months of anticipation, Love Island is back with more fun in the sun than 12 participants leave for the new villa in Cape Town, South Africa and say goodbye.

The ITV2-Goliath confirmed last year that another winter series with GBP 50,000 in prize money is on the way.

Our cast have seen a brand new group of characters in the sparkling Love Island mansion to find their type on paper, and there has already been a firework display that Ollie stopped after just three days, and there will be more drama for sure on road.

Laura Whitmore took over the presentation from Caroline Flack while Iain Stirling returned to tell the series is broadcast every evening at 9 p.m. on ITV2, with a special Unseen Bits episode every Saturday.

Here’s what you need to know about Love Island’s 2020 lineup.

Who is in the Winter Love Island 2020 cast?

Connagh Howard – Key Facts

Age: 27

Job: model

Instagram: @ connagh92

Model Connagh wants to mate with a girl who shares her interests and is self-sufficient at the same time. Will he be able to impress?

key facts

Age: 20

Instagram: @finn_tapp

Coupled with: single

The footballer Finley swaps the goals for a goal in the villa – and he wants to impress with his eyes on Siannise, Paige and Sophie.

Leanne Amaning – key facts

Age: 22

Job: client advisor

Instagram: @leanneamaning

Coupled with: Currently single

Fiery Leanne – who once competed at Miss Ghana UK – is looking for a sturdy man who probably looks something like Gerard Butler. She described herself as “unpredictable” and will definitely cause a stir in the villa.

Siânnise Fudge – Key Facts

Age: 25

Job: Beauty consultant

Instagram: @siannisefudge

Coupled with: Nas

Siânnise is a well-known “normal” girl from Bristol who promises to be the make-up artist for the villa when she gets there. What does she want from a man? Someone who is family oriented and trustworthy.

Eve and Jess Gale – Key Facts

Age: 20

Job: Students and VIP hostesses

Instagramme: @jessicarosegale / @evegale

Coupled with: Mike and Callum

Eve and Jess are the first female twins to enter Villa Love Island. Since they share the “ultimate girl code”, they don’t seem to be fighting over the same man … or will they?

Shaughna Phillips – Key Facts

Age: 25

Job: Officer of the Democratic Service

Instagram: @shaughnaphillips

Coupled with: Currently single

Shaughna will surely make an impression on Love Island as she plans a career in politics when the show is over. Will she always be right, after her worst habit, to find a man who shares her drive?

Sophie Piper – key data

Age: 21

Job: Medical PA

Instagram: @sophpiper_

Coupled with: Connor

She is Rochelle Humes’ little sister, who has her own ambitions when Love Island is finished. Sophie’s dream man is Anthony Joshua and also has a lot of showbiz friends.

Paige Turley – Key Facts

Age: 22

Job: Singer

Instagram: @turley_paige

Coupled with: Currently single

Paige, who describes herself as “loud, exuberant and funny”, used to be with Lewis Capaldi and had her own penchant for the spotlight when she appeared in Britain’s “Got Talent” when she was younger. And she was at the center of the drama in the mansion after arguing with Ollie, who has since left her and put her in a vulnerable position – it’s never easy on Love Island.

Mike Boateng – Key Facts

Age: 24

Job: police officer

Instagram: @ michaelboateng01

Coupled with: Jess

Mike has Showbiz in his bones since he was a former soccer player and his brother was at The Apprentice in 2016. Does it help him find the love of his life in the villa?

Connor Durman – key facts

Age: 25

Job: Coffee beans seller

Instagram: @connordurman

Coupled with: Sophie

Connor hopes to find an open-minded girl that he can introduce to everyone, and he’s not afraid to engage in the love of his life.

Callum Jones – Key Facts

Age: 23

Job: scaffolders

Instagram: @_callum_jones

Coupled with: eve

He is a cheeky guy who draws the girls ‘attention with his builders’ jokes. He loves a woman who can pull off red lipstick and has a crush on Megan Fox.

Nas Majeed – key facts

Age: 23

Job: Sports scientist and master builder

Instagram: @nas_jm

Coupled with: Siannise

Nas thinks he’s “different” than other islanders and he’s looking for a “cute and funny” girl to take home. However, he has a habit of laughing in uncomfortable situations that viewers will surely see throughout the series.

Ollie Williams Key Facts

Age: 23

Job: Legacy of the Lanhydrock Estate

Instagram: @olliesjwilliams

Coupled with: Paige, before the exit

The aristocratic Ollie comes from a productive family and is not afraid to tell girls about his background. On the third day, however, Ollie left the villa and said he had “feelings” for another girl outside of Love Island.

Love Island returns to ITV2 on Sunday, January 12, 2020, and continues at 9:00 p.m. on weekdays and Sundays.