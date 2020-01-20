After months of anticipation, Love Island is back with more fun in the sun than 12 candidates leave for the new villa in Cape Town, South Africa and say goodbye.

The ITV2-Goliath confirmed last year that another winter series with a prize money of GBP 50,000 is on the way.

Our cast have seen a brand new group of characters in the sparkling Love Island mansion to find their type on paper, and there have already been fireworks that Ollie stopped after only three days, and there will be more drama for sure on road.

Laura Whitmore took over the presentation from Caroline Flack while Iain Stirling returned to tell the series is broadcast every evening at 9 p.m. on ITV2, with a special Unseen Bits episode every Saturday.

Here’s what you need to know about Love Island’s 2020 lineup.

Who is in the Winter Love Island 2020 cast?

Rebecca Gormley – Key Facts

Age: 21

Job: Part-time model and supervisor

Instagram: @rebeccagormleyx

Miss Newcastle 2018, Rebecca, wants to shape the villa and target three boys who are already two. As she promises to make her laugh, can humor make her a dream man?

Connagh Howard – Key Facts

Age: 27

Job: model

Instagram: @ connagh92

Coupled with: Sophie

Model Connagh wants to mate with a girl who shares her interests and is self-sufficient at the same time. Will he be able to impress?

key facts

Age: 20

Instagram: @finn_tapp

Coupled with: Paige

Footballer Finley swaps the goal in the mansion to score a goal – although his youth initially scared away some girls, can he prove that he wins material?

Leanne Amaning – key facts

Age: 22

Job: client advisor

Instagram: @leanneamaning

Coupled with: Mike

Fiery Leanne – who once competed at Miss Ghana UK – is looking for a robust man who is likely to see something in the direction of Gerard Butler. She described herself as “unpredictable” and will definitely cause a stir in the villa.

Siânnise Fudge – Key Facts

Age: 25

Job: Beauty consultant

Instagram: @siannisefudge

Coupled with: Connor

Siânnise is a well-known “normal” girl from Bristol who promises to be the make-up artist for the villa when she gets there. What does she want from a man? Someone who is family oriented and trustworthy.

Jess Gale – Key Facts

Age: 20

Job: Student and VIP hostess

Instagram: @jessicarosegale

Coupled with: Nas

Jess entered Villa Love Island with sister Eve, and the duo were the first female twins to enter Villa Love Island. The couple soon disbanded, however, when Eva was thrown off the island in the first week after being reconnected. Jess will now compete on the show alone.

Shaughna Phillips – Key Facts

Age: 25

Job: Officer of the Democratic Service

Instagram: @shaughnaphillips

Coupled with: Callum

Shaughna will surely make an impression on Love Island as she plans a career in politics when the show is over. Will she always be right, after her worst habit, to find a man who shares her drive?

Sophie Piper – key data

Age: 21

Job: Medical PA

Instagram: @sophpiper_

Coupled with: Connagh

She is Rochelle Humes’ little sister who has her own ambitions when Love Island is finished. Sophie’s dream man is Anthony Joshua and also has a lot of showbiz friends.

Paige Turley – Key Facts

Age: 22

Job: Singer

Instagram: @turley_paige

Coupled with: Finley

Paige, who describes herself as “loud, exuberant and funny”, used to be with Lewis Capaldi and had her own penchant for the spotlight when she appeared in Britain’s “Got Talent” when she was younger. And she was at the center of the drama in the mansion after arguing with Ollie, who has since left her and put her in a vulnerable position – it’s never easy on Love Island.

Mike Boateng – Key Facts

Age: 24

Job: police officer

Instagram: @ michaelboateng01

Coupled with: Leanne

Mike has Showbiz in his bones since he was a former soccer player and his brother was at The Apprentice in 2016. Does it help him find the love of his life in the villa?

Connor Durman – key facts

Age: 25

Job: Coffee beans seller

Instagram: @connordurman

Coupled with: Siânnise

Connor hopes to find an open-minded girl that he can introduce to everyone, and he’s not afraid to engage in the love of his life.

Callum Jones – Key Facts

Age: 23

Job: scaffolders

Instagram: @_callum_jones

Coupled with: Shaughna

He is a cheeky guy who draws the girls ‘attention with his builders’ jokes. He loves a woman who can pull off red lipstick and has a crush on Megan Fox.

Nas Majeed – important facts

Age: 23

Job: Sports scientist and master builder

Instagram: @nas_jm

Coupled with: Jess

Nas says he is “different” from other islanders and is looking for a “cute and funny” girl to take home. However, he has a habit of laughing in uncomfortable situations that viewers are sure to see throughout the series.

Eve storm – key facts

Age: 20

Job: Student and VIP hostess

Instagram: @evegale

Eve was one of the first bomb shells to enter the villa and strut on the show with the identical twin Jess. However, the sisters were soon torn apart when Eva was released from the island after a week of docking again.

Ollie Williams Key Facts

Age: 23

Job: Legacy of the Lanhydrock Estate

Instagram: @olliesjwilliams

Coupled with: Paige, before the exit

The aristocratic Ollie comes from a productive family and is not afraid to tell girls about his background. On the third day, however, Ollie left the villa and said he had “feelings” for another girl outside of Love Island.

Love Island will return to ITV2 on Sunday, January 12, 2020, and will continue at 9 p.m. on weekdays and Sundays.