After months of anticipation, Love Island is back with more fun in the sun than 12 singletons leave for the new villa in Cape Town, South Africa and say goodbye.

The ITV2-Goliath confirmed last year that another winter series with a prize money of £ 50,000 is on the way.

In our line-up we see a brand new cast of characters hoping for love, including Rochelle Humes’ sister Sophie Piper, who is heading to the Love Island mansion with a former Miss Ghana UK candidate and for the first time female twins. We haven’t even mentioned the heir to the Lanhydrock estate …

Laura Whitmore takes over the presentation from Caroline Flack and Iain Stirling returns to narrate the series, which returns on Sunday, January 12th, at 9 p.m.

Here’s what you need to know about Love Island’s 2020 lineup.

Who is in the Winter Love Island 2020 cast?

Leanne Amaning – key facts

Age: 22

Job: client advisor

Instagram: @leanneamaning

Fiery Leanne – who once competed at Miss Ghana UK – is looking for a robust man who is likely to see something in the direction of Gerard Butler. She described herself as “unpredictable” and will definitely cause a stir in the villa.

Siânnise Fudge – Key Facts

Age: 25

Job: Beauty consultant

Instagram: @siannisefudge

Siânnise is a well-known “normal” girl from Bristol who promises to be the make-up artist for the villa when she gets there. What does she want from a man? Someone who is family oriented and trustworthy.

Eve and Jess Gale – Key Facts

Age: 20

Job: Students and VIP hostesses

Instagramme: @jessicarosegale / @evegale

Eve and Jess are the first female twins to enter Villa Love Island, and since they share the “ultimate girl code”, they don’t seem to be fighting over the same man … or will they?

Shaughna Phillips – Key Facts

Age: 25

Job: Officer of the Democratic Service

Instagram: @shaughnaphillips

Shaughna will surely make an impression on Love Island as she plans a career in politics when the show is over. Will she always be right, after her worst habit, to find a man who shares her drive?

Sophie Piper – key data

Age: 21

Job: Medical PA

Instagram: @sophpiper_

She is Rochelle Humes’ little sister, who has her own ambitions when Love Island is finished. Sophie’s dream man is Anthony Joshua and also has a lot of showbiz friends.

Paige Turley – Key Facts

Age: 22

Job: Singer

Instagram: @turley_paige

Paige, who describes herself as “loud, exuberant and funny”, used to be with Lewis Capaldi and had her own penchant for the spotlight when she appeared in Britain’s Got Talent when she was younger. But how does she deal with life in the villa?

Mike Boateng – Key Facts

Age: 24

Job: police officer

Instagram: @ michaelboateng01

Mike has Showbiz in his bones since he was a former soccer player and his brother was at The Apprentice in 2016. Will it help him find the love of his life in the villa?

Connor Durman – key facts

Age: 25

Job: Coffee beans seller

Instagram: @connordurman

Connor hopes to find an open-minded girl that he can introduce to everyone, and he’s not afraid to engage in the love of his life.

Callum Jones – Key Facts

Age: 23

Job: scaffolders

Instagram: @_callum_jones

He is a cheeky guy who draws the girls ‘attention with his builders’ jokes. He loves a woman who can pull off red lipstick and has a crush on Megan Fox.

Nas Majeed – key facts

Age: 23

Job: Sports scientist and master builder

Instagram: @nas_jm

Nas thinks he’s “different” from other islanders and he’s looking for a “cute and funny” girl to take home. However, he has a habit of laughing in uncomfortable situations that viewers are sure to see throughout the series.

Ollie Williams Key Facts

Age: 23

Job: Legacy of the Lanhydrock Estate

Instagram: @olliesjwilliams

The aristocratic Ollie comes from a productive family and is not afraid to tell girls about his background. But will it help him find the love of his life?

Love Island returns to ITV2 on Sunday, January 12, 2020, and continues at 9:00 p.m. on weekdays and Sundays.