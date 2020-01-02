Casper's wife charged with falsifying the crime

Loading...

Jacquelyn Harris (courtesy of the Casper Police Department)

CASPER, Wyo. – A woman was arrested and charged with a recommended charge, including forgery.

32-year-old Jacquelyn Harris was sent to the Natrona County Detention Center after an investigation by the Casper Police Department, police officers said.

Casper PD says the investigation started on Christmas Eve 2019; when they responded to a call for fraud. Officials say three checks were stolen by a local Casper company and a former employee was suspected. Police believe the former employee forged the shop owner’s signature and used the check to buy alcohol at a local store.

On the same day the report was received, Casper police officers arrested the former employee on a recommended burglary theft charge, three recommended counterfeiting charges, and three recommended counterfeiting charges.

“This was an incredible professional police job for our officers,” said Casper policeman Seth Wheeler. “We undoubtedly praise the local companies involved, who worked so seamlessly and quickly with us through this investigation. This case is also a reminder for everyone to check your bank statements regularly and keep financial documents safe at all times. “

“It is a direct result of the vigilant and quick-thinking actions of everyone involved – law enforcement, local businesses, and the victim – that no more money was stolen and the suspect was arrested within hours of the incident being reported.” written statement from police officers said Thursday.

Any person listed or arrested is considered innocent until convicted in court. Fees may change after official filings with the Natrona District Attorney’s Office.