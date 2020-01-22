Casper's Pier 1 Imports store among 450 companies will be closed

The Pier 1 Imports store is seen as crew work on the new Michaels on March 8, 2019 at the Blackmore Mall in East Casper. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City)

CASPER, Wyo. – According to a recent announcement by Business Insider, Caspers Pier 1 Imports store is closing.

While the company hasn’t yet released a complete list of stores to close, Business Insider has been able to analyze data from stores that have been deleted from the company’s website.

Business Insider randomly contacted 20 stores on their list and employees confirmed the closure each time it closed.

Article below …

An employee at Casper Pier 1, who was contacted by Oil City News over the phone, confirmed that the store would “close sometime in April”.

Wyoming’s other Pier 1 store in Cheyenne is not on the Business Insider list, which only lists 260 of the 450 stores the company plans to close.

Pier 1 is one of several old retailers who are having difficulty adapting to a changing business environment in which more customers are making online purchases.

In the past two years, Casper has lost Macy’s, Sears, Dress Barn and Gap, among others.

Caspers Pier 1 was one of the first tenants in Blackmore Marketplace development, which opened in 2011.

Denver-based developer Karen Blumenstein, Flower & Stone, bought the center and the surrounding country from the McMurry family in 2016.

Blumenstein told Oil City News last year that retail sales were a natural part of the business and the center was largely rented out at the time. A new Michaels opened last year in Blackmore in the Gap and Shoe Carnival rooms.