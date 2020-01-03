Casper's New Years Baby Born After Denver Detour (Photos)

Loading...

Breanna and Cody McFarland sit with their newborn son Paxton at Wyoming Medical Center Friday afternoon. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City)

Breanna McFarland and her husband Cody spent their 21st birthday and Christmas away from home.

Not because of the birthday vacation, but because their first child, Paxton, was about to arrive or too early.

On December 10, for her birthday, Breanna was sent by air ambulance to a specialized hospital in Denver.

"I had to stay in Denver until I was 34 weeks old," said Breanna.

They were sent home to Casper on Monday and Thursday Paxton was born.

Paxton McFarland (Dan Cepeda, Oil City)

Although having a milestone birthday and Christmas holidays under medical supervision in another city are not ideal, the McFarlands do not complain.

"It was all for my son, so it doesn't matter," she said. "I would have done anything for him."

Paxton isn't exactly Wyoming Medical Center's first baby in 2020. The first family declined traditional gifts and honors, offering them to the next baby.

This baby is Paxton, born January 2, weighing 5 pounds and 7 ounces.

"We weren't expecting to have a baby for the New Year," said Breanna. "It's pretty exciting."

Paxton is in good health, but since he is technically premature, he will be watched at the WMC for at least another week.

Brianna and Cody congratulated their medical teams in Casper and St. Luke’s in Denver. "They were all amazing," said Breanna.

"We are just happy to have our baby, no matter what day he might have been. We are ecstatic anyway. "

"It's really impressive," said Breanna. "You are afraid but you are excited at the same time."

Breanna and Cody McFarland met in second year at KWHS and married on June 15 of last year.

Now the two are eager to start their new lives as new parents at home, especially after weeks in the hospitals.

"Hospital couches aren't too comfortable," said Cody.