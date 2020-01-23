Caspers Logan Wilson will play in the Senior Bowl, Denver Broncos is aware of this

Logan Wilson (Troy Babbit, UW Media Athletics)

CASPER, Wyo. – Casper-born Logan Wilson will play in the Senior Bowl, which features some of the best college football players.

Even though fans of University of Wyoming cowboys are interested in the game, they’re not the only ones paying attention to Wilson.

“Wilson, a three-time team captain, could adapt to the players who selected the Broncos in the last two drafts,” wrote Aric DiLalla, lead author of the Denver Broncos, on Tuesday, January 21. Elway and Co. seem to have preferred experienced players with a leadership history. “

The senior linebacker was named “First Team All-American” by Pro Football Focus for his accomplishments this season, according to the University of Wyoming Athletics.

“He is the first All America award winner for Wyoming since Chase Roullier was appointed to the second team in 2016,” added UW.

Wilson was named “Second Team All-American” by USA Today and “Third Team All-American” by Associated Press.

The linebacker was also one of six finalists for the Butkus Award 2019.

Wilson is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds. He studies kinesiology and health promotion. He grew up in Casper and played high school football for the Natrona County High School Mustangs.