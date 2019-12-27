Casper's fire was deemed accidental on Friday (PHOTOS)

Loading...

CASPER, Wyo – Fire officials say a Friday night garage fire appears to have been accidental.

Shortly before 7:00 p.m., Casper Fire-EMS units report that they have been dispatched to Block 2000 of South Melrose Street for a structural fire report.

The units found a detached garage with thick smoke and a fire from several sides.

"The firefighters carried out an aggressive attack using several flexible lines and quickly confined the fire to the original structure," a press release from Casper Fire-EMS said on Friday evening.

Casper Fire-EMS responded at the scene with 4 units, the serving battalion commander, chief officers and inspectors. Other units on the scene included officers from the Casper Police Department, assistants to the Natrona Sherriff County office, and an ambulance from Wyoming Medical Center.

Investigators with Casper Fire-EMS determined that the cause of the fire was accidental. Officials said the fire was the result of an accidental fuel spill near a heat source.

No serious injuries were reported during this incident.

"Casper Fire-EMS reminds everyone to exercise extreme caution in the use and storage of flammable liquids and fuels. Flammable and combustible liquids, which include gasoline, kerosene, lacquers, paint thinners, certain cleaning fluids, hair lacquers and paint solvents can pose a fire hazard because their vapors ignite easily, "said the firefighters' statement on Friday. "Even the nail polish and the nail polish remover are flammable and should not be used near a heat source."

Fire officials further advise that people do not store hazardous liquids near a source of heat, sparks, or flame. Firefighters have stated that this specifically includes electric motors, which can fire when they turn on or off.

Photo submitted by reader Photo submitted by readerDan Cepeda, Oil City NewsDan Cepeda, Oil City NewsDan Cepeda, Oil City News