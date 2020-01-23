Casper woman facing two crimes after home inspection

Amber Carson (courtesy of the Casper Police Department)

CASPER, Wyo. – A Casper woman is faced with probation and probation of two crimes for possession of drugs after a search of the suspect’s house.

An affidavit filed with the Natrona District Court states that Amber M. Carson, 29, was arrested on the afternoon of January 17, 2020 and taken to the Natrona Detention Center.

Police say they were called in to help Wyoming Probation and Parole agents check a customer’s house. The customer was identified as Carson.

During the search, Carson said, according to an affidavit, that there was a bag of methamphetamine in her room. The officers report that they found a bag of methamphetamine residues in a bedroom in the house. The officials also report that they found a plastic bag in a wallet in the room that contains what is believed to be marijuana remains.

Carson was arrested and taken to the Natrona County Detention Center without incident.

The suspect is charged with two cases of possession of a controlled substance. Court documents describe the indictment as a “third or later offense” and have been filed as offenses.

Any person listed or arrested is presumed innocent until convicted in court. Fees may change after official filings with the Natrona District Attorney’s Office.