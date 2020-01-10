Casper student finishes second in the Wyoming competition; People asked to check homes for health risks

Loading...

Casper’s fifth grader Lohla Stevens created this poster and took second place in the Wyoming Ministry of Health competition. (Wyoming Department of Health)

CASPER, Wyo. – Radon is a naturally occurring but potentially dangerous radioactive gas.

People are encouraged to have their houses examined for the invisible, odorless and tasteless gas. According to the Wyoming Department of Health, high radon levels can lead to lung cancer.

“If the radium decomposes naturally in the ground, it can enter homes, settle there, and increase in intensity,” said Star Jones, a Wyoming Cancer Program advisor and head of the education department. “All houses have radon; At higher levels, however, the risks become a health problem. “

“Radon is recognized as the second leading cause of lung cancer. Tests and modifications to the house can reduce exposure to higher, more dangerous radon levels. “

The Health Department announced the winners of a student poster competition on Friday, January 10th.

“First place winners will receive $ 200 and $ 100 for second place,” the department said. “The teachers of the winning students will receive $ 100 of teaching materials.”

The winners are as follows:

Class 3-6: First place: Faith Hinton, Sheridan (5th grade) Second place: Lohla Stevens, Casper (5th grade)

Grades 7-9: First place: Emma Beazley, Dubois (9th grade) Second place: Charlize Gonda, Sheridan (7th grade)



“An elevated radon level is considered to be slightly above 4 pCi / L (picocuries per liter of air) and should be remedied,” added the release. “Jones said that although there is no safe radon level, reducing exposure to the gas can also reduce the associated cancer risk.”

“The Wyoming Cancer Program offers affordable radon test kits for sale. For more information, to receive a radon test kit, or to view the winning poster entries, please visit www.health.wyo.gov/publichealth/prevention/cancer/radon. “