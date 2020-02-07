Casper snows off on Friday, can return on Saturday

(Dan Cepeda, Oil City)

CASPER, Wyo – Light snow is expected for Friday morning in the Casper area, ending at 2 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Riverton.

Moisture is expected to return on Saturday with rain turning into snow in the afternoon, and gusts of wind up to 46 mph.

According to the NWS, traces of snow are also expected on Sundays.

Article continues below …

The highest day today should reach 33 degrees, with 43 degrees possible on Saturday. Cold returns on Sunday with a high of 23 degrees and a night-time low of 12 degrees.

However, winter weather continues to affect travel in much of the state.

According to the NWS in Cheyenne, the travel impacts in Laramie County, the Laramie Range and southwest Platte County are still high and will continue at least until tomorrow.

Up to 6 centimeters of snow is possible along those areas, with icy, snow-covered roads and probably poor visibility.

From 5:30 a.m. on Friday, US 287 between Rawlins and Lander has been closed since Thursday afternoon due to winter conditions, according to WYDOT.

WY 220 between Casper and Muddy Gap is also closed this morning.

Related