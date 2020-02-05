Casper Sleep cutting price from IPO

Online mattress pioneer Casper Sleep Inc. lowers the price of its first public offering.

The New York-based company said Wednesday in an application to the Securities and Exchange Commission that it now expects to offer approximately 8.4 million shares at $ 12 to $ 13 per share. Last month Casper said it expects to price the IPO between $ 17 and $ 19 per share.

The company has gone beyond selling online, opening 60 Casper stores and selling to 18 retail partners such as Target and Amazon. It has plans to eventually expand to more than 200 stores in North America.

It has also been expanded from mattresses to pillows, sheets and dog beds. It is currently active in seven countries.

Casper, founded in 2014, proved incorrectly that nobody would buy a mattress online. In fact, it has revolutionized the way mattresses were delivered by devising a mattress that is flexible enough to be folded into a box that is small enough to fit in a car trunk.

The share will be listed under “CSPR” on the New York Stock Exchange.

The corresponding press