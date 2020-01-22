Casper secures $ 8 million loan for the western sewer project

The water taken from the North Platte River is supplied to the regional water treatment plant in Central Wyoming at an early stage. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City)

CASPER, Wyo. – The City of Casper has received a $ 8 million loan from the Wyoming Clean Water State Revolving Fund for a sanitary sewer project in North Platte.

The Wyoming State Lands and Investments Board has agreed to provide the loan once the loan documents that the Casper City Council approved on Tuesday, January 21, have been completed.

The city is entitled to 25% forgiveness of the loan.

The 47,000-foot North Platte Sanitary Sewer Interceptor faces some corrosion problems, according to the city. The pipeline begins in the West Paradise Valley and supplies wastewater to Sam Hobbs’ regional wastewater treatment plant.

A memo in the Council’s work package explains that the pipeline was built in the 1980s, when Casper expected significant growth.

“However, Casper did not see the expected growth and left an oversized and underutilized pipeline,” the memo says. “Low, slow flows in the trap allow the formation of hydrogen sulfide (H2S), a chemical that is toxic and highly corrosive to concrete pipes.”

The memo states that CH2M Hill Engineering evaluated the interceptor and determined that over 12,000 feet of pipeline could be subject to severe corrosion. Three types of improvements have been recommended to extend the life of the pipeline.

The study found that remediating the pipeline itself would cost approximately $ 6.07 million, the release said. This would involve a variety of interventions to remediate the 10,696 foot pipeline.

The reconstruction of three “stubs” with branch lines connected to the main line would cost USD 530,000. The memo explains that the study found three compounds that caused turbulence that exacerbated the deterioration.

Repairing manholes along the pipeline would cost $ 275,000. In the memo, the study states that these efforts could extend the life of the shafts by 30 to 40 years.

The memo states that implementing the redevelopment efforts could extend the life of the pipeline by 30 or more years and save tens of millions of dollars in future repairs.