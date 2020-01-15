(File photo; Trevor T. Trujillo, Oil City)

CASPER, Wyo. – Casper police are investigating a suspected knife attack that was reported in Casper on Tuesday evening.

Photos of the alleged victim of the attack and a description of the allegations have circulated in Casper Social Media.

Rebekah Ladd, Casper police officer, said that just before 9:00 p.m. on January 14, 2020, Casper police officers reported a report to the Wyoming Medical Center about an adult woman who had been stabbed with a knife.

Investigators reported that they had learned that the incident had taken place in an apartment shortly before, in which there had been a brief clash between known people, in which the victim was attacked with a knife.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and is receiving medical treatment.

CPD is currently looking for a suspect in the case identified as Danielle Rickert.

The police ask if anyone has information about Rickert’s whereabouts. Please contact us at 307-235-8278