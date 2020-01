(Map image courtesy of Google)

CASPER, Wyo. – The Casper Police Department’s Incident Summary Report and map are provided by the Casper Police Department and published as a public service to our readers.

For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be provided, or some information may be withheld on certain calls.

The CPD Incident Summary Report contains information about the time, approximate location and type of law enforcement request. when the call was first received. The type of call reported does not necessarily reflect the actual situation when law enforcement officers arrive.

Article below …

Tuesday – January 14th

TimeLocationCall Type9: 3 p.m. 2900 block from S Coffman Ave911-Welfare11: 27 p.m. 1500 block from Kit Carson Ave911-Welfare12: 41 p.m. 900 block from Bretton Dr911-Welfare1: 03.00 a.m. 700 block from W 58th St911-Welfare1: 2 p.m. 900 block by S Elm St911-Welfare2: 00 PM 2600 Block Fleetwood Pl911-Welfare4: 05 PM E 13.St & S Jefferson St911-Welfare5: 09 PM 6800 Block Whiskey Gap Rd911-Welfare5: 59 PM 4000 Block Cy Ave911-Welfare7: 51 PM 1800 block from S Beverly St911-Welfare7: 42 AM 600 block from Se Wyoming BlvdAccident Pd5: 55 PM E 12. St & Elkhorn ValleyAccident Pd6: 33 PM Casper Mountain RdAccident Pi11: 23 AM 100 block from WJ StAgency Assist5: 59 PM Se Wyoming Blvd & S MckinlAgency Assist9: 08 AM 4300 block from S Poplar StAlarm Security10: 25 AM 3500 block from Vista RoyaleAlarm Security5: 39 PM 1400 block from WaterfordAlarm Security12: 40 PM 3000 block from Independence CtAlcohol Offense8: 41 AM 2700 block from De Smet DrAnimal Problem11: 12 p.m. 1000 block of S Cedar StAnimal Problem5: 16 .00 a.m. 4700 block from E 12. StAnima l Problem8: 52 PM 800 block from N Jefferson StAssault-Knife3: 37 PM 300 block from Se Wyoming BlvdAttempt-Locate5: 14 PM Sw Wyoming Blvd & S PappelAttempt-Locate6: 23 PM S Beverly St & E 21st StAttempt-Locate12: 35 PM 400 block NewportCitizen Assist9: 1:00 p.m. 1500 block Westridge CtCitizen Comp11: 5:00 p.m. 2000 block BoysenCitizen Comp6: 29:00 p.m. 800 block Lincoln AveCitizen Comp7: 27:00 p.m. 100 block N Huber DrCitizen Comp9: 6:00 a.m. 1100 Block N Jackson StCivil Standby7: 40 a.m. 2500 block of boots DrDeceased Person8: 06 a.m. 1400 block of S Elm StDisturbance3: 30 a.m. 300 block of E 6.StDisturbance7: 52 p.m. 1200 block of E 2. StDisturbance11: 53 a.m. 2500 block of S Jefferson StDisturbance11: 42 a.m. 100 block from Se Wyoming BlvdFight12: 03 PM 3500 block from E 12. StFight1: 20 PM 1400 block from WaterfordFight1: 44 PM 1200 block from E 2. StFire Assist3: 54 PM 4700 block from Tranquility WayFire Assist10: 01 AM 500 block from E 1. StFraud7: 12 noon 2900 block by Saratoga RdFraud9: 28 a.m. 3700 block from W 45th StFvpa Violati at 12: 12 p.m. 1500 block from E 2nd StHarassment8: 01 a.m. 4200 block from Hospitality LnHit and Run9: 44 a.m.W 11. St & S Boxelder StHit and Run11: 27 h E 2nd St & Se Wyoming BlvdMotorist Assist7: 57 a.m. E 1st St & N Lowell StParking Problem12: 36 PM 300 Block E 2. StParking Problem1: 06 PM 0 Block StreetParking Problem1: 13 PM 200 Block S Center StParking Problem1: 20 PM 200 Block S Center StParking Problem1: 29 PM 200 Block S Center StParking Problem1: 37 PM 100 Block von W 2.StParking Problem1: 43 PM 100 Block von W 2.StParking Problem1: 46 PM 100 Block von W 2.StParking Problem2: 13 PM 100 Block from W 2. StParking Problem2: 17 PM 100 block from W 2. StParking Problem2: 22 PM 100 block from W 2. StParking Problem2: 30 PM 100 block from W 2. StParking Problem2: 35 PM 100 block from E 2. StParking Problem2 : 47 PM 1700 block from Kit Carson AveParking problem3: 15 PM 1600 block from Kit Carson AveParking problem12: 53 PM 9 00 Block College DrPower Line Down7: 55 AM 500 Block S Durbin StProperty Damage10: 04 AM 0 Block Sequoia DrProperty Lost3: 34 PM 300 Block E 2nd StPublic Intox7: 52 PM 200 Block N Kieffer StRunaway Juvnile9: 04 PM 1500 Block Hyview DrShots Fired10 : 53 PM 600 block Westshore RdSick Animal9: 17 AM 100 block from S Conwell StStray Animal11: 35 AM 600 block from N Poplar StStray Animal1: 57 PM S Lowell St & E 1. StStray Animal2: 20 PM De Smet Dr & Custer AveStray Animal5 : 31 PM 2700 Block by Knollwood DrStray Animal6: 14 PM 2700 Block Blair LnStray Animal5: 17 PM 4200 Block Cy AveSuspicious2: 29 PM 6600 Block Uranium RdTheft6: 30 PM 200 Block N Park StThreatening1: 40 PM 3500 Block E 12 StTobacco Ordinan3: 17 PM 3500 Block E 12 StTobacco Ordinan7: 02 a.m. E 2nd St & S Beverly StTraffic Stop7: 11 p.m. E 12th St & S Beverly StTraffic Stop7: 53 a.m. E Midwest Ave & S Center STraffic Stop8: 04 a.m. EK StTraffic Stop8: 15 E 9th St & S Center StTraffic Stop8: 5 p.m. E 9th St & S Center StTraffic Sto p10: 9 p.m. 2200 block of E 10.StTraffic Stop11: 10 p.m. Cy Ave & Ca scade AveTraffic Stop11: 4 p.m. S Poplar St & King BlvdTraffic Stop12: 9 p.m. S Poplar St & Nob HillTraffic Stop1: 9 p.m. E 2nd St & S Sun DrTraffic Stop1: 54 a.m. 1100 Block N Melrose StTraffic Stop2: 6 p.m. E 14th St & Country Club RTraffic Stop2: 49 PM Wisconsin St & E 4th StTraffic Stop2: 59 PM Iris & Valley DrTraffic Stop3: 05 PM E 12th & S Beverly StTraffic Stop3: 28 PM 500 block from N Center StTraffic Stop3: 47 PM 2700 block from S Coffman AveTraffic stop 4: 11:00 p.m. 500 block N Center StTraffic stop 4: 34:00 p.m. Sw Wyoming Blvd & Talon AveTraffic stop 4: 45:00 a.m. E 15th St & Fairdale AveTraffic stop 4: 47:00 a.m. Se Wyoming Blvd & E 21st STraffic stop 4: 57:00 p.m. Arroyo Dr & W 42nd StTraffic stop5: 40 a.m. Sw Wyoming Blvd & Talon DrTraffic stop6: 05:00 a.m. 1700 Block S Poplar StTraffic stop6: 6:00 p.m. Se Wyoming Blvd & E 12. Straffic stop6: 10:00 p.m. EF St & N Mckinley StTraffic-Stop6: 29 a.m. EK St & St John StTraffic Stop6: 55 PM 1700 Block from E Yellowstone HwyTraffic Stop7: 28 PM EH St & N Mckinley StTraffic Stop8: 22 PM S Jeffe rson St & E 2. StTraffic Stop8: 6 p.m. EF St & N Elma StTraffic Stop8: 39 a.m. 1000 block N Jackson StTraffic Stop8: 43 a.m. 700 block Cy AveTraffic Stop8: 48 a.m. E 1. St & S Jefferson StTraffic Stop8: 53 a.m. 1000 block from S Nebraska AveTraffic Stop9: 15 Clock Cy Ave & Pheasant DrTraffic Stop 9:17 p.m. EA St & N Beverly StTraffic Stop 9:26 p.m. 2800 block of Cy AveTraffic Stop 9:29 p.m. 0 block of S Curtis StTraffic Stop 10:14 p.m. EF St & N Jefferson StTraffic Stop 11:16 p.m. E 2nd St & S Park StTraffic Stop 10: 40 a.m. 3500 block Gila BendVehicle Aband. 11:02 a.m. 6600 block King Salmon DrVehicle Aband. 10:07 a.m. 3400 block Applegate DrVehicle Aband. 1:22 p.m. 200 block from W 9th StVehicle Aband. 3 : 37: 1400 block from Cody AveVehicle Aband. 4: 01: 1000 block from S David StVehicle Aband. 12: 35 h E 11th St & Payne AveVehicle Fire11: 37: 300 block from E 14th StVehicle Tow11: 13: 3000 block from Indiana AveWanted Person11: 45: 400 block from S Center StWanted Person12: 31: 100 block from WJ StWanted Person1: 37: 4 00 block from Big Horn StWanted Person2: 3pm 1100 block from N Melrose StWanted Person3: 02am 1600 block from Eastbrook AveWanted Person7: 32am EH St & N Mckinley StWanted Person8: 37pm 1200 block from S Chestnut StWanted Person8: 44am 1900 block from Kearney AveWanted Person9: 33 PM 2800 block from Cy AveWanted Person10: 21 PM EF St & N Jefferson StWanted Person8: 03 AM 200 block from N Park StWelfare Check8: 02 AM 300 block from N Center StWelfare Check2: 37 PM 3100 block from Talon DrWelfare Check6 : 42 PM 300 Block WBC StWelfare Check8: 22 PM 2700 Block S Odell AveWelfare Check8: 30 PM 1400 Block Manor DrWelfare Check8: 46 PM 3500 Block Meadowlark DrWelfare Check

Wednesday – January 15th

TimeLocationCall Type4: 07 AM 600 block from Granite Peak Dr911-Welfare5: 20 AM 3900 block from Gannett St911-Welfare6: 35 AM 4200 block from Cy Ave911-Welfare1: 55 AM 2300 block from Glendale AveAccident Pi5: 45 AM 500 -Block by NewportAlarm Security3: 31:00 a.m. 200 block by N David StInformation12: 29:00 p.m. 3500 block by E 12. StSuspicious3: 53:00 a.m. 2700 block by S Robertson RdSuspicious1: 4:00 p.m. E 2nd St & S Sun DrTraffic Stop1: 5:00 p.m. EE St & N Mckinley StTraffic Stop1: 25 AM S Poplar St & W 25th StTraffic Stop1: 42 AM W 10th St & S Chestnut StTraffic Stop6: 21 AM E 2nd St & S Wald DrTraffic Stop6: 40 AM E 2nd St & S Walsh DrTraffic Stop6: 45 AM W 1. St & N Poplar StTraffic Stop6: 38 AM 3400 Block Cimarron CirUnconsciousness6: 53 AM 1100 Block S Boxelder StVehicle Theft1: 29 AM EE St & N Mckinley St